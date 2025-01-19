Statement on the SALT Tax Deduction

“I will always fight for New York families, and the SALT cap is hitting middle class New Yorkers where it hurts the most — their wallets. It's unfair, it's unsustainable and the solution is simple: no repeal, no deal.

“I am ready to work alongside Senators Schumer and Gillibrand, as well as our congressional delegation, to get this done once and for all. The SALT cap is costing New Yorkers as much as $12 billion a year and Congressional Republicans must get on board with a full repeal.”