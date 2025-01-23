Todd G. Buchholz, Best-Selling Author and Economist, on President Trump's TikTok Order: 'Beware the TikTokalypse'

Todd G. Buchholz

Creators on the popular app are resilient and will adapt to new platforms to showcase their talents, while America’s security remains paramount.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Todd G. Buchholz, best-selling author, and renowned economist, has addressed President Donald Trump’s executive order on TikTok and the Supreme Court's decision to uphold the Congressional law requiring either the ban of TikTok or its sale to a U.S.-based company. Buchholz has framed the event as a "TikTokalypse," a turning point for creators, national security, and the digital economy.

"With 120 million Americans spending an average of 95 minutes daily on TikTok – more time than they spend eating or drinking – we've handed Beijing a surveillance tool that Joseph Stalin and Goldfinger could only have dreamed of," Buchholz said.

Buchholz points to testimony from former employees that Beijing-based engineers have accessed sensitive user data, including location data and browsing histories. He emphasizes that 45% of Americans aged 18 to 29 regularly use TikTok as a news source – including military personnel and government employees – presenting possible national security risks.

"This isn’t just about dancing teenagers and makeup tips," Buchholz continued. "TikTok’s algorithm not only tracks but actively shapes narratives. Research from the Alliance for Securing Democracy reveals that TikTok amplifies pro-Beijing narratives on key topics like U.S. elections and the Ukraine war. During the Israel-Hamas conflict, pro-Hamas content dominated search results."

While acknowledging concerns about the potential economic impact on creators, Buchholz offers a more optimistic perspective. "Forcing ByteDance to sell TikTok to American owners isn’t the digital apocalypse some creators fear. Today’s digital creators are more resilient than skeptics imagine. Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, and other platforms provide vibrant alternatives. When Musical.ly shut down, its creators didn’t vanish – they evolved." Buchholz adds that with President Trump helping to forge a deal, ByteDance will earn a high price from the winning U.S. bidder. Buchholz estimates that the bidding for TikTok could quickly top the value of Spotify, at $98 billion, and reach the triple-figure heights of Netflix and Disney.

Buchholz emphasizes while creators will adapt, safeguarding national security must remain a priority. He highlights the need to balance innovation in the digital economy with the protection of security and sovereignty, asserting that the Supreme Court’s decision is crucial to achieving both objectives.

“The creative economy isn't built on a single Chinese app. It's largely built on American innovation, from the iPhone to the internet itself. Cat videos and dance challenges will find new homes, just as they migrated from America's Funniest Home Videos to YouTube to TikTok,” concludes Buchholz.

About Todd G. Buchholz

Todd Buchholz is a renowned economist, best-selling author, and former White House economic advisor. His books, including "New Ideas from Dead Economists "and "Rush: Why You Need and Love the Rat Race," have shaped discussions on economics, technology, and innovation. Buchholz is a sought-after speaker and commentator known for his sharp insights into the intersection of economics and public policy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.