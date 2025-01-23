YOLO TV Introduces The Rise an Outdoor TV That Lowers Into the Ground When Not In Use

The Rise 158-inch TV by YOLO TV The Rise 158" by YOLO TV fits in with your backyard design. The Rise by YOLO TV is offered in three sizes

Southeast Ohio Couple Transforms Backyard with The Rise from YOLO TV

The idea for The Rise came after clients’ wives asked for a TV that could be hidden when not in use. Happy wife, happy life. So, we created The Rise—a blend of convenience, function, and quality.” — Brian Bachman, Managing Partner YOLO TV

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John and Kim had always dreamed of turning their Southeast Ohio backyard into a serene and stylish outdoor retreat. After years of planning, they decided the time was right to bring their vision to life by designing a pool, spa, and outdoor entertainment space that combined relaxation, functionality, and cutting-edge technology.

When it came to selecting a TV for their pool area, the couple faced a myriad of options. Their main goal was to find a solution that offered premium entertainment without disrupting the natural beauty of their backyard.

“We wanted a backyard where we could relax, entertain, and enjoy the outdoors with great technology,” John shared. “But we didn’t want a TV that would stand out or become an eyesore when we weren’t using it. Kim was particularly keen on finding something that blended seamlessly into the overall design.”

That’s when John discovered YOLO TV on social media. The Rise, a hydraulic outdoor TV system that could be hidden underground when not in use, immediately caught their attention.

“The idea of a TV that could be hidden away was exactly what we were looking for,” Kim explained. “Our backyard overlooks a beautiful pond, and we wanted to maintain that open, uncluttered view when the TV wasn’t in use.”

After reaching out to YOLO TV, John and Kim explored their options, ultimately selecting the 158-inch model of The Rise. The TV was strategically positioned to face the pool, allowing for easy viewing from both the spa and the seating area on the opposite side.

What impressed the couple most was how seamlessly The Rise integrated into their existing backyard plans. They coordinated with their pool contractor to ensure the necessary electrical and data connections were included in the design. The contractor constructed a vault to house the TV’s hydraulic system, making the installation process straightforward.

“The Rise fit into the plan easily,” John noted. “Since the pool company was already working on the backyard, adding the vault for the TV was a simple and natural addition.”

The Rise’s sleek, minimalistic design also aligned with the aesthetic vision Kim had for the space. The system’s casing was customized with faux rock tile that matched the spa and complemented other backyard features, including a spillover fountain.

When installation was complete, the couple was thrilled with how effortlessly The Rise delivered on both function and form. With its 6000-nit brightness, the TV offers crystal-clear picture quality—even on sunny afternoons. “The clarity and lack of glare are amazing,” John said. “We’ve hosted pool parties, and everyone is impressed not only by the hidden design but also by the picture quality.”

Operating The Rise proved to be equally simple. Controlled via an app, the TV emerges from its underground vault in just 35 seconds. “It’s fun to watch it rise,” Kim said with a smile. “It’s such a wow moment when it appears, and then we’re enjoying a movie or a game together.”

Looking back, John and Kim are delighted with their decision to include The Rise in their backyard design. “It’s the perfect blend of entertainment and natural beauty,” Kim said. “We get to enjoy our view of the pond, but when it’s time for fun, the TV makes our space come alive.”

As outdoor living spaces continue to evolve, so does the technology that enhances them. For John and Kim, The Rise has become a standout feature in their backyard—a practical and stylish solution that brings relaxation and entertainment together seamlessly.

