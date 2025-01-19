Appointment of Singapore's Honorary Consul-General in Dublin, Ireland, 19 January 2025

The Government of the Republic of Singapore, with the agreement of the government of Ireland, has appointed Mr Stafford Bagot as Singapore’s Honorary Consul-General in Dublin, with jurisdiction over the territory of Ireland.

Mr Bagot, 49, is the Managing Director for The Consello Group. As Honorary Consul-General, Mr Bagot will perform representational duties and notarial functions, as well as extend consular assistance to Singaporeans over the territory of Ireland.

The address of the Singapore Honorary Consulate-General in Dublin is as follows:

Honorary Consulate-General of the Republic of Singapore in Dublin

Address: 20A Kildare Street, Dublin, Ireland D02 V6P2 Office Hours: By appointment only, Mondays through Fridays Telephone: +353-(0)1-578-3131 E-mail: singapore.dublin.hcg@gmail.com

Mr Bagot's CV can be viewed here (86.45KB).

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

19 JANUARY 2025



