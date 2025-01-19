PHILIPPINES, January 19 - Press Release

January 18, 2025 Poe allays fears of job loss of motorcycle riders Sen. Grace Poe said the absence of a law should not result in the loss of jobs of over 60,000 motorcycle riders in the country. Poe said the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has the authority to allow the motorcycle riders to continue their operations, which has become an essential transportation means for millions of Filipinos. "Nasa LTFRB naman talaga ang deadline kung itutuloy nila ito o hindi. Pwede naman silang magkaroon ng extension pending the passage of the bill. Sila naman yung pumapayag dyan," she said. "Kung kailangan nila ng Senate resolution mula sa amin para meron silang legal cover, pwede naman naming gawin 'yan. Iyong resolution ay pinipirmahan ng mga senador para sabihin na suportado namin ang extension habang ang panukalang batas ay aming sinusuri," she added. Poe, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, previously headed the Committee on Public Services that started the hearings on the motorcycle-for-hire bills few years ago. She stressed the importance of motorcycle taxis as a safe and viable means of transportation, which has provided employment to thousands of riders. "Sa mga kababayan, huwag po kayong mag-alala sapagkat napaka-importante nitong serbisyo na ito ng mga motorcycles for hire, at hindi ito dapat itigil ng LTFRB dahil lang hindi pa naipapasa ang batas," Poe said. The senator said the pilot study that launched test runs for regulated motorcycle taxi and courier operations has been finished and is being used as basis to fortify the bill. The LTFRB earlier warned motorcycle taxis could become "illegal" if the current 19th Congress ends without passing the law. Poe said senators wanted a comprehensive law that would cover vital aspects of the motorcycle taxi operations such as licenses, vehicle specifications, discounts, insurance, safety regulations, among others. "We need to be very specific and comprehensive with this law to ensure we will have a smooth rollout," she said. "Huwag matatakot ang ating mga kababayan, ang ating mga pasahero o kaya 'yung mga providers nito dahil habang itong batas na ito ay ating binabalangkas, tuloy-tuloy pa rin po ang kanilang pamamasada at paggamit nitong mga apps na ito para hindi naman mawala ng transportasyon ang ating mga kababayan," Poe added.

