FEMA Will Bring Temporary Disaster Recovery Centers to More Crow Tribe Locations

CROW AGENCY – FEMA disaster assistance specialists will visit several Crow Tribe locations to help people apply for disaster assistance.

Crow Tribe members who had damage to a home, rental home, trailer or mobile home, or had damage to property caused by the August 6, 2024 severe storm and straight-line winds can apply for help with repairs and other needs.

Temporary Disaster Recovery Centers will open at 1 p.m. on the first day of operations and then 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each following day in these locations:

January 21 – 25: Lodge Grass City Hall, 212 Hester Avenue, Lodge Grass, MT 59050

January 27 – February 1: Wyola Community Center, 261 Little Horn Road, Wyola, MT 59089

February 3 – 8: Yellowtail Market at Fort Smith, 81 1st Street East, Fort Smith, MT 59035

Recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be available to explain disaster assistance programs, help people complete the application for federal assistance, and get information on additional resources.

People who have already applied can come in to check on their application, ask questions and provide additional documentation.

The Disaster Recovery Center at the Black Lodge Community Center will remain open with regular hours:

Black Lodge Community Center

6772 Crow River Road (I-90 at the Dunmore exit, #503)

Hardin, Montana 59034

Hours of operation: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mon.– Sat. (Closed Sundays and holidays)

# # #

FEMA is committed to ensuring disaster assistance is accomplished impartially, without discrimination. Any disaster survivor or member of the public may contact the FEMA Civil Rights Office if they feel that they have a complaint of discrimination. FEMA’s Civil Rights Office can be contacted at FEMA-OCR-ECRD FEMA-OCR-ECRD@fema.dhs.gov or toll-free at 833-285-7448.