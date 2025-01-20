Submit Release
Butterbrain Releases New Video For The Song "Hold Tight"

The video is the directorial debut of Raph Copeland (Copeland Technology LLC) with visuals that capture the song's strong message about concern and despair

QUEENS, NY, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York City's Butterbrain has released a new video entitled “Hold Tight”.  The song, from their forthcoming album “Armageddon Party”, produced by Angelo Moore of Fishbone, showcases the band's signature sound while exploring new sonic territory. The video, the directorial debut of Raph Copeland (Copeland Technology LLC), is a perfect fit for the lyrical message, with visuals that capture the song's strong message about concern and despair over the current concerns facing humanity. Hold Tight tackles head on the feeling of dichotomy and divide that currently pervades the United States today. Hold Tight is available now on all major streaming platforms. The video premieres January 20, 2025 with a write-up exclusively on punknews.org, and can be viewed on Butterbrain’s official YouTube channel

About Butterbrain
Butterbrain is a punk/rock/funk/ska band from New York City. They have released two full length albums and one EP, with a new album being released soon. The music has received critical acclaim, both for the musicianship and for the strong and thought-provoking lyrical content. The band features former and current members of White Trash, Murphy’s Law, Skarhead, The Erratics and Inspecter 7. Butterbrain is currently touring Florida and New York in support of their new album. For tour dates and more information about the band, visit their website or social media pages.

