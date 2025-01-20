Popular social media app "NGL" sees surge in usage amidst TikTok ban

TikTok faces a ban on January 19th.

As the popular video-sharing app nears a historical ban, new social media platforms appear posed to take its place.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the TikTok ban looms in the United States, the anonymous messaging app NGL has experienced a significant increase in user activity. NGL, which stands for "Not Gonna Lie," allows users to send and receive anonymous messages through Instagram and other social media platforms.The app's popularity has skyrocketed as users seek alternative social media experiences in anticipation of TikTok's potential shutdown. NGL's unique features, including anonymous question-and-answer functionality and integration with Instagram Stories, have attracted a growing user base.Key highlights of NGL's recent surge include:- Increased downloads and user engagement across both iOS and Android platforms- Enhanced appeal among former TikTok users- Integration with popular social media platforms, allowing for seamless user adoptionNGL's developers have emphasized the app's commitment to user safety, implementing AI-powered content moderation to filter out harmful language and bullying. The app also provides a litany of safety features to ensure its users' wellbeing.As social media users explore alternatives to TikTok, NGL offers a unique platform for anonymous interaction and self-expression. The app's success highlights the ongoing demand for innovative social media experiences in an ever-changing digital landscape.For more information about NGL and its features, visit the app's official website or download it from your preferred app store.

