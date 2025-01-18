Snow and Extreme Cold Expected Statewide

Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on winter weather expected to impact areas across the State starting Sunday. The Governor has directed State agencies to prepare to respond as conditions warrant. New Yorkers should monitor local weather conditions and take action to prepare for winter weather and freezing cold temperatures.

“Frigid temperatures and snow is expected to impact most of the State starting tomorrow, and my Administration stands ready to respond and assist our local partners,” Governor Hochul said. “New Yorkers are no stranger to winter weather, but I encourage everyone to make sure you and your family are prepared for the snow and extreme cold, exercise caution if traveling and continue to monitor your local forecast.’”

New York City residents should expect 4-6 inches of snow and Long Island residents should expect 2-3 inches of snow. The highest amounts of snowfall will be in the New York City Metro area — with peak snowfall rates of 0.5-1 inch per hour at times — which will result in slippery travel and snow-covered roads Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. The snow may begin as rain or a mix of rain and snow across Eastern Long Island Sunday afternoon. Precipitation in portions of Eastern Long Island may remain primarily rain.

Up to 10 inches of snow are expected in the Capital and Mid-Hudson Regions through Sunday night. On Sunday, up to 3 inches of heavy wet snow may occur in Orchard Park — fans attending the Buffalo Bills game can anticipate feels-like temperatures of 15 degrees. Lake effect snow is forecast to develop Sunday night and continue through Wednesday for areas east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. Although the timing, placement and intensity of snow is uncertain, there is the potential for heavy lake effect snow and difficult travel conditions in these areas. Feels-like temperatures as low as negative 25 degrees Fahrenheit are also expected on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday night across much of the state.

For a complete listing of weather alerts, visit the National Weather Service website at alerts.weather.gov. New Yorkers are also encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts by subscribing to NY Alert at alert.ny.gov — a free service providing critical emergency information to your cell phone or computer.

Agency Preparations

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The Division’s Office of Emergency Management is in contact with their local counterparts and is prepared to facilitate requests for assistance. State stockpiles are staffed and ready to deploy emergency response assets and supplies as needed. The State Watch Center is monitoring the storm track and statewide impacts closely. Visit dhses.ny.gov for winter preparedness tips.

New York State Department of Transportation

The State Department of Transportation is monitoring weather conditions and is prepared to respond with 3,671 supervisors and operators available statewide. All field staff are available to fully engage and respond. Staff can be configured into any type of response crew that is needed — plow, drainage, chipper, load and haul, cut and toss, etc. All available response equipment is ready to deploy.

To assist with operations in the Hudson Valley, 30 staff members, including 20 snow plow operators, six equipment operator instructors, and four supervisors are being deployed to the region from other areas throughout the state.

Statewide equipment numbers are as follows:

1,643 large plow trucks

351 large loaders

159 medium duty plows

52 tow plows

34 snow blowers

20 graders

For real-time travel information, motorists should call 511 or visit https://www.511ny.org/#:Alerts, New York State's official traffic and travel information source.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is closely monitoring weather conditions to ensure safe, reliable service. There are no changes to our weekend or holiday scheduled service. MTA employees will be poised to respond to any weather-related issues. To reduce potential disruptions, added MTA crews will be deployed to inspect tracks and switches throughout the network.

NYCT Buses will have snow fighter vehicles throughout the city, and all routes in the Bronx and Manhattan will be chained for Sunday service. All articulated buses will be removed from service on Sunday. Additional crews and equipment at bridges and tunnels will be ready for rapid response. Customers are encouraged to check new.mta.info for the latest service updates and to use caution while navigating the system. Customers may sign up for real-time service alerts via text or email. Alerts are also available via the MTA app and the TrainTime app.

Thruway Authority

Thruway Authority staff are monitoring the forecast and ready to respond with 688 operators and supervisors available. Statewide equipment numbers and resources are listed below:

354 large and medium duty plow trucks

10 tow plows

65 loaders

113,000+ tons of salt on hand

Variable Message Signs and social media (X, formerly known as Twitter, and Facebook) are utilized to alert motorists of winter weather conditions on the Thruway.

New this snow and ice season, all of the Thruway's more than 250 heavy-duty plow trucks are equipped with green hazard lights, complementing the standard amber hazard lights. Green lights are intended to improve visibility and enhance safety during winter operations, particularly in low-light conditions and poor weather. Drivers are reminded that Thruway snowplows travel at about 35 miles per hour — which in many cases is slower than the posted speed limit — in order to ensure that salt being dispersed stays in the driving lanes and does not scatter off the roadways. The safest place for motorists is well behind the snowplows where the roadway is clear and treated.

The Thruway Authority encourages motorists to download its mobile app which is available for free on iPhone and Android devices. The app provides motorists direct access to real-time traffic information, live traffic cameras and navigation assistance while on the go. Motorists can also sign up for TRANSalert emails and follow @ThruwayTraffic on X for the latest traffic conditions along the Thruway.

New York State Department of Public Service

New York's utilities have about 5,500 workers available statewide to engage in damage assessment, response, repair and restoration efforts across New York State, as necessary. Agency staff will track utilities' work throughout the event and ensure utilities shift appropriate staffing to regions that experience the greatest impact.

New York State Police

State Police have instructed all Troopers to remain vigilant and will deploy extra patrols to affected areas as needed. All four-wheel drive vehicles are in service and all specialty vehicles, including Utility Terrain Vehicles and snowmobiles, are staged and ready for deployment.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation

DEC Emergency Management staff, Environmental Conservation Police Officers, Forest Rangers, and regional staff remain on alert and continue to monitor the developing situation and weather forecasts. Working with partner agencies, DEC is prepared to coordinate resource deployment of all available assets, including first responders, to targeted areas in preparation for potential impacts due to snow.

DEC reminds those responsible for the removal and disposal of snow to follow best management practices to help prevent flooding and reduce the potential for pollutants like salt, sand, oils, trash, and other debris from affecting water quality. Disposal of snow in local creeks and streams can create ice dams, which may cause flooding. Public and private snow removal operators should be aware of these safety issues during and after winter storms. Additional information is available at Division of Water Technical and Operational Guidance Series: Snow Disposal.

Unpredictable winter weather and storms in the Adirondacks, Catskills, and other backcountry areas can create unexpectedly hazardous conditions. Visitors should be prepared with proper clothing and equipment for snow, ice, and the cold to ensure a safe winter experience. Snow depths range greatly throughout the Adirondacks, with the deepest snow at higher elevations in the High Peaks region and other mountains over 3,000 feet. Lower elevation trails have mixed conditions of snow, ice, slush, and mud including many trails in the Catskill Mountains where the potential for icy conditions exists.

While ice is beginning to form on some waterways, DEC advises outdoor enthusiasts to review ice safety guidelines before heading out.

Hikers are advised to temporarily avoid all high-elevation trails as well as trails that cross rivers and streams. Hikers in the Adirondacks are encouraged to check the Adirondack Backcountry Information webpages for updates on trail conditions, seasonal road closures and general recreation information.

Backcountry visitors should Hike Smart and follow proper safety guidelines. Plan trips accordingly. In an emergency, call 9-1-1. To request Forest Ranger assistance, call 1-833-NYS-RANGERS.

Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

New York State Park Police and park personnel are on alert and closely monitoring weather conditions and impacts. Response equipment is being fueled, tested and prepared for storm response use. Park visitors should visit parks.ny.gov, check the free NY State Parks Explorer mobile app, or call their local park office for the latest updates regarding park hours, openings and closings.

Port Authority

The Port Authority monitors weather conditions across all its facilities. In the event of severe weather, the agency issues travel alerts and updates as needed via facility email alerts and on social media. For the latest information about Port Authority facilities, please check social media, sign up for PA Alerts, or download one of the PA mobile apps, including RidePATH, which provides real-time updates and alerts for PATH service.