California and Biden-Harris Administration partner on website to consolidate local, state, and federal support for Los Angeles firestorm survivors

Since Login’s deployment during the devastating Maui wildfires in 2023, the program has worked to further expand its services, including rapidly responding to future disasters,” said GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan. “I’m proud of our work to remove roadblocks for the public during their most difficult and vulnerable times, while strengthening protections against bad actors.”

California and GSA signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to rapidly deploy additional Login.gov authentication and identity verification services. The updated MOU between the California Department of Technology and the GSA will help the public easily access benefits and services across federal, state, and local government, while protecting against fraudulent actors and preventing identity theft.

“In the aftermath of this tragedy, state technology teams are on the ground doing everything possible to give survivors a path to a smooth process,” said California Government Operations Agency Secretary Amy Tong. “Our teams are moving quickly and looking for all the ways we can be innovative to serve those who need it most.”

The California Government Operations Agency, CDT, and their partners at the California Office of Data and Innovation have immediately moved to stand up digital Disaster Recovery Centers for firestorm survivors. Staff from each organization deployed to Disaster Recovery Centers in Los Angeles County to learn more about how the tools in the agreement can be fully leveraged to benefit those who have been impacted.

“This partnership with the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) and Login.gov will make recovery easier and faster for Los Angeles wildfire survivors,” said California State Chief Information Officer and Department of Technology Director Liana Bailey-Crimmins. “We are grateful for the ongoing support of the Biden-Harris Administration as we begin recovery.”

The services will be used to help build digital Disaster Recovery Centers and will provide those most affected by the wildfires with easy access to benefits information 24 hours a day, seven days a week, while ensuring that critical funds are flowing to legitimate beneficiaries. This single sign-on partnership is part of California’s ongoing commitment to leverage digital technology for access to state services and benefits.

“With this partnership, we’re making great strides towards improving access and meeting Californians where they are, especially in their time of need,” said Office of Data and Innovation Director Jeffery Marino. “Human-centered design is a discipline that helps ODI focus on the people’s needs first. This is important when it comes to designing all government services, but it is critical during a time of crisis.”

To learn more about how the State of California’s all-in response to the Los Angeles fires, visit ca.gov/LAfires.