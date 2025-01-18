THE POWER OF THE WEATHER CHANNEL IS COMING TO YOUR LOCAL TELEVISION STATION

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE NUMBER ONE MOST TRUSTED NEWS BRAND IN AMERICA IS LEVERAGING ITS ENORMOUS RESOURCES INCLUDING EXPERT SCIENTISTS, PROPRIETARY SOFTWARE, AND AWARD-WINNING TECHNOLOGY TO DELIVER BEST-IN-CLASS LOCAL WEATHER

The Allen Media Group (AMG) broadcast television station division, Allen Media Broadcasting (AMB), is rolling out a groundbreaking format for local weather coverage powered by The Weather Channel across local markets nationwide. This innovative partnership based at The Weather Channel’s Atlanta headquarters brings together world-class meteorological expertise, cutting-edge technology, and the most advanced forecasting tools to deliver superior weather content to local television station audiences. This new weather initiative, which will have additional visual storytelling capabilities, is set to roll out across AMB’s local television markets in 2025.

After several years of development and successful BETA testing, including a strategic launch on CBS network, AMB is now expanding this initiative powered by The Weather Channel to its local television market stations. This new initiative will be bolstered by The Weather Channel's 43 years of weather news excellence, state-of-the-art technology, and deep resources. Severe weather coverage remains a top priority, and the new format will dramatically improve reporting capabilities, especially in high-stakes weather situations. This initiative aims to transform the way local weather is reported -- ensuring the most accurate, timely, and engaging forecasts for communities across the country.

“We are proud to announce that Allen Media Group is leveraging the full resources and expertise of The Weather Channel to make our local weather news the very best,” said Tom O’Brien, President of Weather Group/The Weather Channel. “We are one hundred percent committed to delivering next-level weather news to our local television stations 24/7.”

The offering will feature a newly assembled team leveraging cutting-edge forecasting tools, proprietary immersive mixed reality, and award-winning visual storytelling. The team will be led by Meteorologist Carl Parker – a storm and climate specialist and 20-year veteran of The Weather Channel – and will also include some of the AMB local market meteorologists who will transition to Atlanta to be part of the next-level local weather initiative.

By utilizing The Weather Channel’s advanced technology, local stations will provide quicker, more efficient updates while enhancing the viewer experience. This initiative will improve both content delivery and operational efficiency, ensuring timely and reliable weather news for communities nationwide 24/7.

ABOUT ALLEN MEDIA GROUP

Chairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Allen Media Group in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Charleston, SC. Allen Media Group owns/operates 27 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets and ten 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 300 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, JUSTICECENTRAL.TV, THEGRIO, and HBCU GO. Allen Media Group also owns the streaming platforms HBCU GO, SPORTS.TV, THEGRIO, THE WEATHER CHANNEL STREAMING APP, and LOCAL NOW--the free-streaming AVOD service powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. Allen Media Group also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 73 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. With a library of over 5,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Allen Media Group provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, and multimedia digital. Our mission is to provide excellent content to our viewers, global platforms, and Fortune 500 advertising partners. For more information, visit: www.allenmedia.tv

ABOUT THE WEATHER CHANNEL

Since its launch 43 years ago, The Weather Channel television network has become the top-rated and most widely distributed weather network in America. The Weather Channel television network, a division of Allen Media Group, has been the leader in severe weather coverage, providing the most comprehensive analysis of any media outlet and serving as the nation's only 24-hour source of national storm coverage. With trusted meteorologists who analyze, forecast, and report the weather, its expertise is unrivaled. In 2021 and 2019, The Weather Channel won Emmy Awards for its innovative Immersive Mixed Reality technology which is changing the standard in weather presentation. The Weather Channel CTV App is available on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Samsung, VIZIO, and Xfinity Flex. For more information visit: StreamTWC.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.