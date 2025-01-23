Daya Naef, photo

Daya Naef Earns Prestigious Certifications in Artificial Intelligence for Business Leadership

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Daya Naef, a prominent New Orleans-based business strategist and consultant, has achieved two prestigious certifications, positioning her as a local leader in artificial intelligence (AI) innovation for business. Naef has earned the Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer Certification from ChiefAIOfficer.com—widely recognized as the ultimate AI mastery training for business leaders—and the AI for Business Specialization from the prestigious Wharton Online.These certifications mark a significant milestone for Naef as she prepares to bring the transformative power of AI to businesses in New Orleans and beyond. Through her work, Naef is committed to helping local organizations thrive in an era of technology reshaping industries.“With AI shaping the future of business, I’m thrilled to bring this knowledge to my clients and my community,” said Daya Naef. “New Orleans is home to so many dynamic businesses, and I want to ensure they have the tools to compete globally. These certifications enable me to help organizations navigate the complexities of AI and implement strategies that drive innovation, efficiency, and growth.”Beyond her consulting work, Naef has actively fostered community growth and innovation. She has spoken at local events and mentored small business owners and startups in the area. Her goal is to make cutting-edge AI solutions accessible to organizations of all sizes, empowering them to grow while preserving the unique cultural and entrepreneurial spirit of New Orleans.The certifications reflect Naef’s dedication to staying at the forefront of technological advancements. The Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer program equips leaders with advanced strategies for integrating AI into business processes. At the same time, Wharton’s AI for Business Specialization offers deep insights into AI-driven decision-making, marketing, and operational efficiency.Naef’s expertise empowers her to provide customized solutions for her clients, helping them implement AI-driven tools, optimize workflows, and future-proof their organizations. She also plans to collaborate with local organizations to offer workshops and resources that educate the community about AI’s potential to transform industries.As the CEO of The Success Partner, Law Firm Co-Pilot, and now a certified Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer, Naef is uniquely positioned to guide businesses toward sustainable success in today’s competitive landscape. Her commitment to leveraging AI for her clients and community solidifies her as a forward-thinking leader in the region.Daya NaefCEO, Law Firm Co-Pilot and CAIOdaya@thesuccesspartner.com504-669-1020

