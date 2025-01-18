Governor Newsom announces commitments from major lenders to provide firestorm survivors with mortgage relief

The commitments were made by the following banks: Bank of America, Citi, JPMorgan Chase, U.S. Bank, and Wells Fargo. Governor Newsom’s Administration is also engaging with other financial institutions, and collaborating with external stakeholders, such as the California Bankers Association, the California Credit Union League, and the California Mortgage Bankers Association, which have expressed their support for these relief efforts. Additionally, the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation is surveying state-chartered financial institutions to confirm additional commitments in the coming days.

As part of today’s announcement, these financial institutions will offer their qualified borrowers:

90-day mortgage payment forbearance periods, streamlined processes for requesting initial relief without submitting forms or documents, payment options that do not require immediate repayment of unpaid amounts (i.e., no balloon payments) at the end of the forbearance period, and the opportunity for additional relief.

Relief from mortgage-related late fees accruing during the forbearance period for 90 days.

Protection from new foreclosures or evictions for at least 60 days.

Institutions will not report late payments of forborne amounts e to credit agencies

The relief is available to qualified residents who are customers of these institutions in Los Angeles County in the following ZIP codes: 90019, 90041, 90049, 90066, 90265, 90272, 90290, 90402, 91001, 91104, 91106, 91107, or 93536.

Borrowers must contact their mortgage servicer to obtain relief.

A copy of the commitments can be found here.

Supporting recovery, protecting survivors

Governor Newsom has issued a number of executive orders in response to the Los Angeles fire storms to help aid in rebuilding and recovery, create more temporary housing, and protect survivors from exploitation and price gouging:

Get help today

Californians can go to CA.gov/LAfires – a hub for information and resources from state, local and federal government.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses from wildfires in Los Angeles County can apply for disaster assistance: