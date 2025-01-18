Officer Involved Death Investigation in Oneida County, Wis.

ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is conducting an officer involved death investigation in the Township of Newbold, Oneida County, Wis. that occurred on the evening of Friday, January 17, 2025.

At approximately 9:15 p.m., an Oneida County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Highway 47 at Northwestern Avenue. The subject failed to stop, prompting a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit ended when the subject crossed into the opposite lane of traffic, crashing their vehicle and striking another vehicle near the intersection of State Highway 47 and Bridge Road in the Township of Newbold. The victim vehicle contained six passengers, all of whom sustained injuries. EMS was contacted and law enforcement attempted life-saving measures on the subject; however, the subject was pronounced deceased on scene. All injured victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

The involved law enforcement officer will be placed on administrative leave, per agencies’ policies.

The involved law enforcement officer had their squad camera activated during the incident.

DCI is leading this investigation and are assisted by a DCI Crime Response Specialist and the Wisconsin State Patrol. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over the investigative reports to the Oneida County District Attorney’s office when the investigation concludes.

Please direct all media inquiries to Wisconsin DOJ.