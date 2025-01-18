Attorney General Jeff Jackson Announces Convictions in Johnston County Public Corruption Case

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Friday, January 17, 2025

Contact: Nazneen Ahmed

(919) 716-0060

RALEIGH – Attorney General Jeff Jackson announced that a jury in Johnston County found Ronald Johnson, Jr. guilty on one count of felony extortion, one count of felony obstruction of justice, and two counts of willful failure to discharge duties. Judge Joseph Crosswhite sentenced Johnson to six to 17 months in prison, followed by a suspended sentence of 16 to 29 months over 30 months of probation, ordered him to surrender his law enforcement license, and ordered that he be removed from the school board. Johnston County District Attorney Susan Doyle referred the case to the Department of Justice’s Special Prosecutions Section, and Criminal Bureau Chief and Special Deputy Attorney General Boz Zellinger and Special Deputy Attorney General Arneatha James prosecuted the case.

“This defendant wreaked havoc on his community while he was a public official,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “Again and again, he used his office for his own gain – that’s corruption, and it’s a crime. I’m grateful to the judge and the jury for making sure this man can’t keep breaking the law and hurting people. I thank the prosecutors in my office who work hard to hold public officials accountable, and I thank District Attorney Susan Doyle for her partnership on this case.”

“Special Deputy Attorneys General Boz Zellinger and Arneatha James did a tremendous job in prosecuting this very difficult case,” said Johnston County District Attorney Susan Doyle. “The Johnston County District Attorney’s Office is grateful for their hard work along with Johnston County District Attorney Investigator Richard Hoffman to finally put an end to the public corruption that the defendant has engaged in for many years. Johnston County is a safer place because of their dedication and commitment to public safety.”

Ronald Johnson, Jr. is a member of the Johnston County School Board and was previously a police officer for nearly two decades. He threatened a candidate for political office to obtain an advantage. He also failed to carry out the duties of his office as a member of the school board by trying to transfer two special needs students out of their school as an act of retaliation and recording a closed session of a school board meeting. He also obstructed justice by removing evidence from his office while investigators were executing a search warrant.

