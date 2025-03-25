Attorney General Jeff Jackson to North Carolinians: Delete Your 23andMe Data Now

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, March 25, 2025

RALEIGH – Today, Attorney General Jeff Jackson recommended that North Carolinians delete their accounts and private health information from the DNA testing firm 23andMe as soon as possible. 23andMe filed for bankruptcy over the weekend and because its future is uncertain, North Carolinians’ private genetic data could be at risk.

Additionally, North Carolina has been investigating 23andMe for about a year following news of the company’s data breach in October 2023. The investigation focuses on concerns that the company may not have done enough to safeguard people’s personal information, including health and genetic data.

Attorney General Jeff Jackson released the following statement:

“Your genetic data is your most personal, confidential data, and you should be able to protect who has access to it. As 23andMe’s bankruptcy proceedings play out, it’s possible that North Carolinians’ private genetic and other health data could be sold to other companies. You have the power to delete your data now – please act quickly.

“My office is watching 23andMe closely to see how they navigate these next steps and what actions the court takes to protect North Carolinians’ data. We’re going to do everything in our power to protect people’s private information.”

Here’s how to delete your 23andMe data:

Log into your 23andMe account.

Follow instructions here if you want to destroy your test sample or revoke permission for your genetic data to be used for research.

Under your account profile, click on “Settings”.

Scroll down to “23andMe data” and click on “View”.

Select “Delete data”.

Click “Permanently delete data”.

Follow instructions to confirm your request to delete your data.

Once you confirm your request, 23andMe will immediately and automatically begin the deletion process and you will lose access to your account.

