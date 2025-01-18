FEMA Four Years in Review

During the past four years, FEMA has made tremendous strides to increase the nation’s resilience and improve access to disaster resources. FEMA’s workforce of more than 22,000 public servants has worked tirelessly to advance the agency’s mission to help people before, during and after disasters. In 2024 alone, FEMA deployed 16,294 personnel at the peak of our response to Hurricanes Helene and Milton, which set a record for the number of personnel deployed at a given time. Additionally, as of Jan 12, FEMA’s incident workforce stands at 12,569, which is the largest in FEMA history.

Led by Administrator Deanne Criswell, FEMA published the 2022-2026 FEMA Strategic Plan that articulated a shared vision to address key challenges the agency faces during a pivotal moment in the field of emergency management. This strategic approach has helped ensure all communities received support from FEMA during their greatest time of need, built resilience to mitigate future disasters and postured the agency to meet increased emergency management demands resulting from extreme, often severe weather patterns and disasters.

Over the past four years, FEMA has responded to 278 major disaster declarations including hurricanes, floods, tornadoes and wildfires. From Alaska to Puerto Rico and from Guam to Maine, FEMA has provided and connected state, local, Tribal Nation and territorial governments and individuals to needed resources, including:

Provided more than 50.8 million liters of water, 31.4 million meals and 2,225 generators to states and communities to meet immediate needs.

Provided over $12 billion directly to disaster survivors to help jumpstart their recovery.

Awarded more than $133 billion to states, Tribal Nations, territories, local governments and eligible nonprofits to support essential response and recovery efforts.

Issued 168 Fire Management Assistance Grants to help communities impacted by wildfires.

Activated the National Response Coordination Center (NRCC) and National Watch Center (NWC) for a combined total of 885 days for 23 incidents.

Obligated over $15.63 billion in Non-Disaster Grants from Fiscal Year 2021 through Fiscal Year 2024.

The response to the global COVID-19 pandemic tested the resilience and preparedness of the United States for more than two years. FEMA responded to the need by filling missing links in our nation’s supply chain, supporting vaccination centers across the country, deploying medical personnel to augment hospitals and medical facilities and covering pandemic-related costs for governments and individuals to ensure access to personal protective equipment, medical supplies and respirators. FEMA also provided $3.2 billion in funeral assistance to help grieving families who lost loved ones to the virus.

During the pandemic and the days that followed, FEMA partnered with universities, national nonprofits and faith and community-based organizations to empower a network of trusted messengers. FEMA’s online repository of preparedness information was expanded with new resources tailored to caregivers, older adults, those who live in

rural areas with limited resources and African American, Latino and Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander communities. All of these efforts are pieces of the foundation to build individual and community resilience.

FEMA responded to Hawaii’s catastrophic wildfires, working side by side with the local community to ensure the historic and sacred land was respected and honored in a proper manner while supporting recovery. In the initial aftermath of the fires, FEMA deployed numerous resources from the National Urban Search and Rescue System to support the State in its search for missing persons and providing emotional closure to impacted families, searching over 1,000 impacted structures. FEMA paid for more than 4,000 displaced households to shelter in hotels, giving individuals a safe place to stay and begin their recovery.

The agency made updates to the Individuals and Households Program (IHP), which simplified the application process and enabled millions of survivors to benefit from financial assistance they previously would not have received prior to the changes. FEMA responded to back-to-back hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton. Helene severely affected eight states in the Southeast. FEMA deployed more than 10,000 personnel and opened 65 Disaster Recovery Centers to support survivors.

For the years 2021 through 2024, FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Assistance programs, including Public Assistance Mitigation, delivered $9.55 billion in mitigation funding to increase disaster resilience in communities across the nation.

Increasingly frequent and severe disasters have demonstrated the importance of the Ready Campaign–a FEMA managed public education initiative that helps empower individuals and families across the nation to prepare for all types of hazards. During the past four years, FEMA has worked to ensure the Ready Campaign resonates with diverse communities and audiences by, among other things, making its messages accessible in other languages.

For nearly five decades, FEMA has strived to improve national readiness and coordinate the work of emergency managers filling critical positions in our nation’s civil defense framework. Building upon the lessons of the past and looking to prepare for future challenges, FEMA will continue to evolve to meet the needs of an ever-changing nation.

The following are some of the recent highlights from our mission to improve preparedness, disaster response and recovery efforts to build a more-resilient nation.

2021

In 2021, FEMA released a new Strategic Plan to ensure we continue to be the FEMA our nation needs and deserves. As part of the launch, the agency engaged over 1,000 members of our workforce and senior leadership and more than 400 external partners spanning all sectors, levels of government and a wide range of disciplines — including federal and territorial partners, state and local governments, over 50 Tribal Nations, private and nonprofit partners and the academic community.

Hosted Civil Rights Summits to foster dialogue and partnerships through engagement with members of the public, advocates, community allies and civil rights organizations, as well as FEMA’s state, local, Tribal and territorial partners. Presentations and discussions allowed participants to learn more about FEMA’s programs and services.

2022

In 2022, FEMA continued its efforts to build and enhance national resilience through collaboration with and outreach to partners that share our goal to prepare for the evolving scope of threats our communities will face in the years ahead. Major highlights include the FEMA Building Code Strategy and the first-ever National Tribal Strategy.

2023

In 2023, FEMA continued to follow its mission to meet the needs brought about by the changing climate and extreme weather. The challenges we face require innovative thinking and creative measures and the agency elevated programs and initiatives to meet them.

2024

In 2024 FEMA spearheaded a national conversation about strengthening communities by making the agency’s focus “A Year of Resilience” to prepare our country and meet people where they are. This included continued climate resilience grants and more survivor-centric policy changes for individuals and the nation.