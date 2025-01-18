Tampa Florida's Krewe of Europa welcomes Aruba's Massive Brass Band to Gasparilla Parade of Pirates

Celebrating St Patrick's Day in Galway City Ireland

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Krewe of Europa, a Tampa Florida USA based 501c3 social and philanthropy organization with members across the United States and Europe have announced their appearance in the 2025 Gasparilla Parade of Pirates on January 25th, 2025. The Krewe is the first and only International Krewe and has appeared in parades across America, and parts of Europe including Ireland, Belgium, Malta, Bulgaria and Germany according to Craig Bachler, President of the Board of Trustees.“The Krewe is excited to be part of Tampa’s signature event celebrating the legacy of Jose Gaspar. We have participated in many parades across the globe, but Gasparilla is close to our hearts as our favorite” according to Bachler. The 2025 parade is also one of history making as this will be the first time an international delegation will be joining the Krewe of Europa in the parade from parts of Europa and Aruba. Aruba's Massive Brass Band will be performing in front of an audience of 500,000 spectators and broadcasted on WFLA NBC 10 to over 1,000,000 watching the parade on TV. Additionally, the Massive Brass Band has been invited to perform at Busch Gardens of Tampa Bay, a 400 acre theme park.The Age of Discovery, also known as the Age of Exploration and the Great Navigation's, a period in European history from the early 15th century to the early 19th century. This period in history has influenced the start of our nation. Europa has members representing all 44 European Countries in colorful costumes of each country.Europa was formed in 2018 by a global group of professionals that wanted to bring the US Gulf Coast krewe life to the world’s stage by following their motto of “Making Miles of Smiles Across the Globe, One Parade at a Time” while celebrating history. The Krewe is a member of the Federation of European Carnival Cities ( FECC ). The Krewe has traveled to carnivals across the world bringing their unique brand to audiences. Now the Krewe is bringing the world to Tampa as they host the dignitaries from Aruba, Germany, Nederland's, Poland and Ukraine.

