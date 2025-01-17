A Step Toward Safer Streets for All

Pedestrian safety is a growing concern in the City of Boston, particularly in light of recent accidents. Without greater shared responsibility and heightened awareness of our surroundings, the Council believes that these incidents are likely to continue.

In 2019, two pedestrians were struck by a van at the intersection of Melcher and Summer Street in the Fort Point neighborhood, where a phasing traffic signal was in operation. One of the pedestrians, tragically, did not survive the injuries she sustained.

A phasing traffic signal is a type of traffic light that changes in a set sequence, allowing vehicles and pedestrians to move in specific phases at different times. The Council believes that cars and pedestrians should not have a right-turn green arrow and a pedestrian walk signal at the same time, as this places the expectation on vehicles to yield to pedestrians in the crosswalk, which can create dangerous situations.

This week, the Council adopted a resolution supporting replacing concurrent phasing traffic signals in the City of Boston to improve pedestrian safety. The Council asserts that Boston will benefit from enhancing safety, sustainability, and quality of life by making our streets safer and more accessible for all residents.