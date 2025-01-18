OEM Assists with the Rescue of a 26-year-old Missing Hiker on Mt. Hood

The Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) played a role in the successful search and rescue mission for Brendan Davis who was found alive and well Friday at about 3:30 p.m. by Clackamas County Search and Rescue.

OEM’s Statewide Search and Rescue Coordinator, Scott Lucas, coordinated air support and ensured the seamless collaboration between the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office, the Army National Guard, and various search and rescue teams. OEM’s swift response and coordination were essential in locating the missing climber.

The 26-year-old hiker was reported missing at around 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2025, after becoming separated from his friend in foggy weather conditions while descending Mt. Hood after summiting.

Immediately following the report, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue teams were activated to assist with the search. Portland Mountain Rescue teams worked late into the night on Thursday, following leads based on cell phone signals.

As the search effort expanded, Clackamas Search and Rescue (CSAR) volunteers, Mountain Wave SAR, PNW Search & Rescue, and Hood River Crag Rats joined the mission on Friday morning.

OEM’s coordination ensured the effective use of air support and resources, helping to bring the search to a successful conclusion when the missing hiker was located at the 3300-foot level by Hidden Lake / Zig Zag Canyon.

“A team effort is always required to have a successful ending with a search and rescue mission on Mt. Hood,” Lucas said. “OEM’s leadership and coordination helped bring all the partners together to ensure a safe outcome.”

More information can be found at the Sheriff’s Office searching for missing climber on Mount Hood | Clackamas County or by contacting the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office public information officer sheriffpio@clackamas.us.

Photo caption: image were taken from an aerial view during the morning search.