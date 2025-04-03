Flooding Presents Physical and Mental Health Risks There Are Resources Available to Support Impacted Communities

Harney County, OR – As floodwaters continue to impact Harney County, the Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM), in coordination with Oregon Health Authority (OHA), Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS-OREM) state and local health agencies, urge residents to be aware of both visible and hidden health risks. While property damage is often clear, the toll on physical and mental health may be less obvious—but no less urgent.

State and Local Response Underway

State and local health agencies have been deployed to Harney County assistance includes:

Providing crisis hotlines and emotional support services

Monitoring

Supporting health clinics with medical volunteers

Water Quality Monitoring

City water is being tested regularly and remains safe for drinking, cooking and bathing. However, private well water that has been inundated by floodwaters may not be safe to drink. Residents can have their well water tested by contacting:

Jesse Barnes, Harney County Environmental Health Specialist, 541-589-5788

Mon–Thu, 8 a.m. –5 p.m. | Fri, 8 a.m.–12 p.m.

111 W. Washington St., Burns, OR

Visit the Harney County Flood Resources website for more details.

Safe Drinking Water Distribution

Bottled water is being provided by the Oregon Department of Human Services, Oregon Food Bank, and the American Red Cross and distributed at:

Burns Christian Church Food Pantry: 125 S Buena Vista, Burns.

Hours: Sunday–Friday, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Hours: Thursday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Hours: Open 24/7

Hours: Pickup available anytime, and The Armory 618 S. Fairview Burns 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Flood Water Dangers

Learn how to avoid electrocution and other injuries after a disaster.

Electric Shock Warning- Floodwaters may conceal damaged electrical lines or live wires. Ensure power is shut off before contact.

Floodwaters may conceal damaged electrical lines or live wires. Ensure power is shut off before contact. Debris- Debris can cause injuries and wounds, making people more susceptible to infection.

E. coli has been detected in floodwaters.

Flood waters may also contain hazardous chemicals harmful to people, pets, and livestock. Avoid contact. If you must enter floodwaters:

Wear rubber boots, rubber gloves, and eye protection

Wash thoroughly after exposure

Health Care Assistance

Pop-up health clinics are being opened in the Burns/Hines area. For emergencies, call 911 for information call 541-589-0112.

Partnering agencies include Harney County Health Department, High Country Wellness, and State Managed Pool of (medical) Volunteers. Visit Flood | Harney County, Oregon for more information on times and locations.

Mental and Emotional Health Support

Emotional stress is normal in disaster situations. If you or someone you love is feeling overwhelmed, help is available.

Call 988 – National mental health support line, available 24/7

– National mental health support line, available 24/7 Symmetry Care – 348 W Adams St, Burns. 541-573-8376

Mon–Fri, 8:30 AM–5:00 PM

Additional tips on coping with disasters are available through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Safe Recovery & Clean-Up Tips for Workers

The Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration (Oregon OSHA) urges safety during cleanup. Hazards can include contaminated debris, unstable structures, and electrical dangers.

Free, confidential consultations and technical assistance are available to help employers keep workers safe:

For the latest updates and resources, please visit: https://www.co.harney.or.us