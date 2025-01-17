Strategic Prevention Framework - Partnerships for Success for Communities and Tribes

Short Title: SPF-PFS-Communities/Tribes

Initial Announcement Back to the Grants Dashboard Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) NOFO Number: SP-25-002 Posted on Grants.gov: Friday, January 17, 2025 Application Due Date: Tuesday, March 18, 2025 Catalog of Federal Domestic Assistance (CFDA) Number: 93.243 Intergovernmental Review (E.O. 12372): Applicants must comply with E.O. 12372 if their state(s) participates. Review process recommendations from the State Single Point of Contact (SPOC) are due no later than 60 days after application deadline. Public Health System Impact Statement (PHSIS) / Single State Agency Coordination: Applicants must send the PHSIS to appropriate State and local health agencies by application deadline. Comments from Single State Agency are due no later than 60 days after application deadline.

Description The SPF-PFS-Communities/Tribes program is intended to build prevention capacity throughout communities and tribes and to strengthen the capacity of local community prevention providers. The purpose of this program is to: Help prevent and reduce the initiation and progression of substance use and its related problems by supporting the development and delivery of community-based substance use prevention services that strengthen protective factors, reduce risk factors, build resilience, and promote well-being.

Expand and strengthen the capacity of state and local community prevention providers serving communities and tribes and implement evidence-based, evidence-informed, and community-defined evidence-based prevention strategies. Eligibility Eligibility is limited to domestic public or private non-profit entities, including community and faith-based organizations, federally recognized tribes, tribal organizations, local governments, and institutions of higher education. Award Information Funding Mechanism: Grant Anticipated Total Available Funding: $13,000,000 Anticipated Number of Awards: 21-52 Anticipated Award Amount: Up to $250,000 - $600,000 per year Length of Project: Up to 5 years Cost Sharing/Match Required?: No Proposed budgets cannot exceed $250,000 to $600,000 in total costs (direct and indirect) in any year of the proposed project. Annual continuation awards will depend on the availability of funds, grantee progress in meeting project goals and objectives, timely submission of required data and reports, and compliance with all terms and conditions of award.

