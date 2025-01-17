Gettelman Elected to Lead AGU Atmospheric Sciences Section

Andrew Gettelman, an atmospheric scientist at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), has been elected as president of the Atmospheric Sciences section of the American Geophysical Union (AGU). This milestone reflects both his outstanding contributions to the field and the trust his peers have in his leadership. Over the next six years, Gettelman will serve as president-elect, president, and past president, a progression designed to ensure continuity and strategic guidance for the Atmospheric Sciences section.

AGU is a global community of more than 60,000 Earth and space scientists dedicated to exploring and understanding our planet and its systems. The Atmospheric Sciences section is one of AGU’s largest (about 15,000 members), bringing together researchers tackling urgent scientific challenges such as climate dynamics, extreme weather, and aerosol-cloud interactions. Gettelman’s leadership will focus on fostering collaboration, advancing scientific excellence, and addressing critical issues affecting both the scientific community and society at large.

“I’m truly honored by this opportunity,” said Gettelman. “The Atmospheric Sciences section of AGU plays a crucial role in supporting the scientific community as a space for connection and collaboration. I’m excited by the opportunity to make science better for society.”

With a career spanning nearly three decades, Gettelman is internationally recognized for his research in climate modeling, cloud physics, and aerosol-cloud interactions. At PNNL, his work aligns with the Lab’s mission to deepen our understanding of atmospheric processes and improve predictive capabilities for weather and climate systems. His research not only addresses fundamental scientific questions but also supports decision-makers in tackling issues like climate change mitigation and adaptation.

Colleagues describe Gettelman as both a visionary thinker and a dedicated mentor. His extensive body of work includes over 200 peer-reviewed publications and leadership roles in major projects such as the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and the World Climate Research Program (WCRP). Additionally, his commitment to mentoring early career scientists highlights his belief in the power of collaboration and the importance of investing in the next generation of researchers.

As section president, Gettelman hopes to emphasize and enhance the increasing diversity of opportunities in the field. “Society needs knowledge of our Earth system in many fields, and there are new opportunities and new careers in using scientific knowledge in the private sector. Atmospheric scientists are not just found in research labs and universities anymore, and our knowledge is in demand to address global and local challenges and enhance societal resilience.”

Gettelman’s leadership comes at a time of rapid advancements in atmospheric science. New technologies, improved modeling techniques, and innovative observational tools are transforming the field, offering insights into Earth’s systems. Under his guidance, AGU’s Atmospheric Sciences section is well-positioned to track these developments and ensure that the science continues to inform critical policy and societal decisions.

In parallel with his AGU responsibilities, Gettelman will continue his work at PNNL. His election marks a new chapter for his career, reinforcing the vital connection between fundamental research and global impact.