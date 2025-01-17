Farewell Event for Attorney General Merrick B. Garland

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland delivered his farewell address to the Justice Department, discussing his commitment to maintaining the norms of the Department of upholding the rule of law, keeping our country safe, and protecting civil rights

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.