Justice Department Files Civil Rights Lawsuit Against Iowa Landlord for Sexually Harassing Tenants

The Justice Department announced today that it has filed a lawsuit against Kurt Williams and Gearhead Properties LC, of Davenport, Iowa, for sexually harassing female tenants in violation of the Fair Housing Act (FHA). Williams has managed residential rental properties in Davenport since at least 2010.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, alleges that, since at least 2010, Williams subjected female tenants to unwelcome sexual contact, exposed his genitals to female tenants, made requests for sex in exchange for reduced rent or other housing benefits and evicted tenants when they did not give in to his sexual advances.

“Landlords who target vulnerable women by repeatedly demanding sex for themselves and their friends and retaliating against those who refuse with eviction actions and refusals to make repairs show an egregious abuse of power,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The Justice Department remains committed to protecting tenants’ right to live in and access housing free of sexual harassment. We encourage survivors of sexual harassment to speak out so that we can vindicate their fair housing rights.”

“Seeking basic human needs such as housing, should not bring with it the threat of sexual harassment,” said U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal for the Southern District of Iowa. “Gearhead Properties is alleged to have violated the rights of tenants to be free from this type of harassment. Our office and the Justice Department will continue to protect and vindicate tenant’s rights. Improper interference with a tenant’s right to housing will not be tolerated. Anyone with information about the Gearhead Properties investigation are encouraged to contact our office at the number below.”

The lawsuit seeks monetary damages to compensate persons harmed by the alleged harassment, civil penalties to vindicate the public interest, and a court order barring future discrimination.

The lawsuit is the result of a joint investigative effort with the Department of Housing and Urban Development Office of Inspector General (HUD-OIG).

“It is unconscionable for landlords to sexually harass or abuse their vulnerable, low-income tenants,” said Inspector General Rae Oliver Davis of HUD. “The defendant allegedly preyed upon female tenants by seeking sexual acts in exchange for housing benefits and retaliating against them when they refused his advances. Together with our law enforcement partners we will continue to hold landlords accountable for this type of horrible conduct.”

The FHA prohibits discrimination in housing based on race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability and familial status. It also prohibits sexual harassment, a form of sex discrimination. Individuals who believe that they may have been victims of sexual harassment or other types of housing discrimination at rental properties owned or managed by Kurt Williams or Gearhead Properties LC, or who have other information that may be relevant to this case, may contact the Justice Department by calling the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa at (515) 473-9300. Individuals may also email the Justice Department at fairhousing@usdoj.gov or submit a report online. Reports also may be made by contacting HUD at 1-800-669-9777 or by filing a complaint online.

The Justice Department launched its Sexual Harassment in Housing Initiative in October 2017. The initiative, which is led by the Civil Rights Division in coordination with U.S. Attorneys’ Offices across the country, seeks to address and raise awareness about sexual harassment by landlords, property managers, maintenance workers, loan officers and other people who have control over housing. Since launching the initiative in October 2017, the department has filed 48 lawsuits alleging sexual harassment in housing and recovered over $17 million for victims of such harassment. The Civil Rights Division is committed to protecting people from sexual misconduct.