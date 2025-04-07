Submit Release
Attorney General Pamela Bondi Statement on Supreme Court Stay of Maryland District Court Order

Attorney General Pamela Bondi released the following statement regarding the U.S. Supreme Court's temporary administrative stay blocking the district court's order that Salvadoran national Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia must be returned to the United States by midnight tonight:

"We welcome this stay from the Supreme Court as we continue to fight this case and protect the executive branch from judicial overreach." 

