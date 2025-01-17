Submit Release
Antitrust Division Releases 10-Year Workload Statistics Report

The Justice Department’s Antitrust Division today issued its 10-year workload statistics report, summarizing the Division’s work enforcing the federal antitrust laws from 2015 through 2024. These statistics can be found here.

The report reflects the critical enforcement and advocacy work the Antitrust Division has done on behalf of American consumers, taxpayers, and workers. This includes efforts to put a stop to conduct by monopolists or groups of competitors that harm consumers and workers; block mergers that threaten competition; prosecute anticompetitive crimes; ensure proper application of the antitrust laws in courts throughout the United States; and advocate for pro-competition policies across federal and state governments and with other countries.

More information about the Antitrust Division can be found at www.justice.gov/atr.

