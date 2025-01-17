Governor Newsom bans evictions based on hosting fire survivors

The order prohibits landlords from using the unlawful detainer process – a legal process landlords use to evict tenants who violate their lease – to evict a tenant for violating a term of their lease that would otherwise prohibit them from sheltering one or more people displaced by the recent emergency. The order does not prohibit landlords from enforcing other lease terms, such as those regarding criminal activity or property damage. The order is in effect until March 8, 2025.

As the legislature works to strengthen protections through legislation, this order provides an interim solution to provide immediate relief and clarity to protect tenants and survivors.



Supporting recovery, protecting survivors

Governor Newsom has issued a number of executive orders in response to the Los Angeles fire storms to help aid in rebuilding and recovery, create more temporary housing, and protect survivors from exploitation and price gouging:

Get help today

Californians can go to CA.gov/LAfires – a hub for information and resources from state, local and federal government.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses from wildfires in Los Angeles County can apply for disaster assistance:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov

By calling 800-621-3362

By using the FEMA smartphone application

Assistance is available in over 40 languages

If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

A copy of the order can be found here.