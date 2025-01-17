Community Meeting Set Jan. 29 on Future of the Nevada City Courthouse

Nelson, an architectural firm hired by the County in July 2024, will present its findings for possible future use of the existing Nevada City Courthouse site at a community meeting Wednesday, Jan. 29. The meeting is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. in the Nevada City Council Chambers, 317 Broad St. and will be livestreamed at www.youtube.com/@CountyofNevadaCA/streams.

