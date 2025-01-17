Operation Benjamin to Honor Three Heroic Soldiers in Italy Mission

Operation Benjamin, an organization dedicated to memorializing Jewish American soldiers that died in WW II, will conduct its next Mission in Italy.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Operation Benjamin (OB), a non-profit organization dedicated to memorializing Jewish American soldiers who sacrificed their lives in World War II, will conduct its next Mission in Italy. The ceremony will honor three American soldiers, whose headstones will be replaced with Stars of David, properly recognizing their Jewish identity. These soldiers, killed in action during the Italian Campaign, will be celebrated for their bravery and in the immortal words of President Abraham Lincoln, for giving the last full measure of devotion.The Italian Campaign during WWII saw American forces engage in intense battles to liberate Italy from Axis control, with soldiers enduring grueling conditions in both the mountains and cities. OB’s Mission highlights the contributions of Jewish soldiers who fought alongside their comrades for democracy. This Mission ensures these heroes are accurately remembered for their sacrifice.The three soldiers whose headstones will be replaced are: PFC Frank T. Kurzinger of the 10th Mountain Division, killed in action on February 20, 1945, during the battle for Italy’s strategic mountains. He is buried at the Florence American Cemetery.- T/4 Ben Zion Bernstein of the First Special Service Forces, 2nd Special Service Regiment, killed on December 3, 1943. He served in one of WWII’s most elite units and is buried at the Sicily-Rome American Cemetery.- 2LT Paul S. Singer of the US Army Air Forces, 44th Bomber Group, Heavy, killed on August 16, 1943, during the air campaign over Europe. He is interred at the Sicily-Rome American Cemetery.Operation Benjamin is proud to partner with the American Battle Monuments Commission (ABMC). The ABMC’s leadership in maintaining military cemeteries and accurately honoring American soldiers worldwide has been invaluable in ensuring these soldiers receive the recognition they deserve."We are honored to work with the families of the fallen and alongside the American Battle Monuments Commission to honor these soldiers," said Shalom Lamm , Chief Historian of Operation Benjamin. "Their leadership has been crucial in ensuring the legacies of these young American heroes are accurately remembered."Visit our website at [ www.operationbenjamin.org ]for further details on our Mission and other initiatives.About Operation Benjamin:Operation Benjamin is a non-profit organization that identifies Jewish soldiers buried under Latin Crosses at American military cemeteries worldwide, replacing their headstones with Stars of David. This ensures proper recognition of their Jewish identity, comforts the families of the fallen, and educates visitors about their sacrifices for democracy and freedom.

