Celebrating and Supporting Nurses at Columbine Health

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At Columbine Health Systems, our nurses are the heart and soul of the care we provide. Their unwavering dedication, compassion, and skill make a profound difference in the lives of our residents. It is through their commitment to both the medical and emotional needs of our residents that we can offer high-quality, compassionate care. This year, we take great pride in celebrating the exceptional contributions of our nurses, while also recognizing the importance of supporting their well-being through initiatives like the Nurse Wellbeing Conference.

Three outstanding nurses at Columbine Health—Cheri Brandt, John Little, and Heather Brown—were recently honored with The DAISY Award®, an international recognition given to nurses who go above and beyond in delivering extraordinary care. Their stories embody the essence of nursing, and the impact they have on the lives of their patients is nothing short of remarkable.

Cheri Brandt, an LPN at Columbine Commons Health and Rehab since 2013, was honored with the DAISY Award for her compassionate care and commitment to residents. With over 14 years of experience at Columbine, Cheri’s career began as a CNA in her hometown in Nebraska. She reflects on the privilege of working at Columbine, sharing, “I work for Columbine because they allow me to be myself.” Cheri’s authenticity and dedication shine through in everything she does, consistently offering residents not only the medical care they need but the emotional support they deserve.

John Little, a nurse at Lemay Avenue Rehab, was also recognized for his exceptional care. A nominating family shared their experience of John’s unwavering support during their loved one’s final days. His deep empathy and attention to detail helped provide comfort to the family during a difficult time. John’s humility and the genuine compassion he offers his residents make him a perfect example of the transformative power of nursing care. His work reminds us all why nurses are truly the backbone of healthcare.

With over 25 years of nursing experience, including 17 years at Columbine Health Systems, Heather Brown has made an indelible mark on the residents at Center Avenue Health & Rehab. Heather’s commitment to end-of-life care is a key element of her practice, and her dedication to making those final moments peaceful and dignified is deeply appreciated by residents and their families. One family member, Beverly Hadden, shared, “Heather’s soothing touch and quiet assurances made Mom’s last moments peaceful.” Heather humbly reflects, “The DAISY Award is the highest honor—it’s why I do what I do as a nurse and as a human.”

The recognition of Cheri, John, and Heather highlights not only their professional skill but also the profound human connection that nurses form with their patients. These individuals embody the spirit of the DAISY Award, which was established by the family of J. Patrick Barnes to recognize nurses who provide extraordinary care. At Columbine Health, we are proud to collaborate with The DAISY Foundation to honor the compassion, professionalism, and dedication of our nursing staff.

While it is important to recognize the exceptional contributions of our nurses, we also acknowledge that caring for others can take a toll on caregivers themselves. Long-term care nurses, in particular, often become like family members to the residents they care for. Building these deep emotional connections is rewarding, but it can also lead to emotional and physical burnout if not properly supported. At Columbine Health, we understand that caring for others begins with caring for oneself, and we are committed to fostering an environment where our nurses can thrive both personally and professionally.

One way we show this commitment is through our sponsorship of the Nurse Wellbeing Conference, hosted by the McKee Wellness Foundation. This conference is a unique opportunity for Northern Colorado nurses, nurse aides, nursing students, and inactive nurses to come together, recharge, and focus on their own well-being. We recognize that to continue delivering exceptional care, nurses must prioritize their physical, emotional, and mental health.

Nurses working in long-term care often face the dual challenge of providing medical care while forming close relationships with residents. This dual responsibility can be both fulfilling and demanding, requiring nurses to manage a range of emotions and complex needs on a daily basis. It is essential that these caregivers take time to care for themselves in order to sustain their resilience, energy, and empathy.

The Nurse Wellbeing Conference offers an opportunity to address these needs by providing resources, wellness tools, and strategies to prevent burnout. It is an important step toward equipping nurses with the skills they need to continue their work without sacrificing their own health and well-being. As Director of Clinical Services Cathy Franecki stated, “Each nurse does so much more than just ‘doing their job.’ Their acts of compassion and professionalism make a difference every day.”

The Nurse Wellbeing Conference, scheduled for Tuesday, February 11, from 7:30 AM to 4 PM, at the Aims Community College Welcome Center in Greeley, will be a day dedicated to supporting nurses. Attendees will have access to:

Interactive wellness activities designed to promote physical and emotional health.

Wellness resources to help manage stress and prevent burnout.

Networking opportunities with fellow nurses and healthcare professionals.

Complimentary breakfast and lunch to keep energy levels high throughout the day.

This full-day event is designed not only to provide nurses with valuable tools but also to foster a sense of community and support among healthcare professionals. By investing in the well-being of our nurses, we are investing in the continued excellence of the care they provide.

At Columbine Health, we know that our nurses are more than just healthcare providers—they are compassionate individuals who dedicate their lives to improving the lives of others. Their expertise, empathy, and tireless dedication form the foundation of our care model, and we are incredibly proud of their accomplishments. Through initiatives like The DAISY Award and the Nurse Wellbeing Conference, we are committed to recognizing the hard work of our nurses while ensuring they have the support they need to continue thriving. To all of our nurses, thank you!

