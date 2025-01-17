Green names three additions to NCDPI’s executive leadership team

Continuing to build a team focused on achieving educational excellence, North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Mo Green named three additions to his executive leadership team today: Mark Dessauer, Dr. Derrick Jordan and Dr. Michael Maher. Maher and Jordan will assume their new roles at NCDPI on January 20, and Dessauer will begin his role on February 10.

“I’m thrilled to bring all three of these leaders to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI),” Green said. “Each of them brings their unique skills, experience and passion for bettering outcomes for the students and teachers of North Carolina.”

Mark Dessauer Dessauer, named chief communications officer, currently serves as senior vice president for Spitfire Strategies in Durham, where he has provided strategic communications counsel to nonprofits, foundations and community organizations, including the JPMorganChase Foundation and the Walton Family Foundation. Previously, he was the director of communications for the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation of North Carolina. Dessauer has a master’s degree in international communications from American University and a bachelor’s degree in mass communication from Miami University.

“Communications is critical to our work at NCDPI,” Green said. “As we share our mission and goals with stakeholders across the state. I’m excited about the wealth of experience Mark Dessauer brings to the table. Throughout his career, he has used his leadership and strategic communications skills to support organizations to reach their philanthropic and social change goals. This experience will help us as we uphold our commitment to celebrate public education in North Carolina.”

Dr. Derrick Jordan

Jordan will serve as chief operations officer. He started his career in education in 1999 and has worked on all levels of education – from teacher to district superintendent to higher education to NCDPI. Most recently, he served as the agency’s deputy state superintendent of educator and student advancement, where he’s led NCDPI’s efforts in educator preparation and licensure, teacher recruitment efforts and alternative learning programs. Jordan was the superintendent of Chatham County Schools for more than seven years. He maximized student outcomes while providing strategic leadership for the diverse, growing school system. Jordan has a doctorate degree in educational leadership from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, a master’s degree in school administration from East Carolina University and a bachelor’s degree in English from North Carolina Central University.

“Derrick Jordan’s consistent investment in students and teachers throughout his career makes him the perfect fit for the executive leadership team at NCDPI,” Green said. “His new role includes many of the efforts he’s already managed faithfully for the past four years, and I’m confident that his experiences as Chatham County Schools’ superintendent will shine through as he works to ensure our agency is more efficient and results oriented.”

Dr. Michael Maher Maher was named chief accountability officer. He is currently NCDPI’s deputy superintendent for standards, accountability and research. He oversees the agency’s accountability and testing department and led efforts to develop and implement policies and programs related to COVID-19 relief. He builds partnerships and programs to support students and ensure that they are college and career ready. He’s also filled a number of educator preparation roles at North Carolina State University (NCSU). Maher is a double graduate from NCSU, with both a doctorate and master’s degrees in curriculum and instruction. Maher earned his bachelor’s degree from Belmont Abbey College in biology and secondary instruction.