Legacy of Retired Justice Stratton Honored During Portrait Dedication

A reminder of the lasting impact of retired Justice Evelyn Lundberg Stratton on courts in Ohio and nationwide will permanently hang on the walls of the Thomas J. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center.

On behalf of the Thomas J. Moyer Foundation, Chief Justice Sharon L. Kennedy accepted a portrait this month of her friend and colleague, who served on the Ohio Supreme Court from 1996 until her retirement at the end of 2012.

“She has maintained an unwavering commitment to those in need, advocating for the underserved populations and dedication to creating meaningful change in our society and in our world,” said Chief Justice Kennedy.

Born to missionary parents in Thailand, Justice Stratton’s path to the bench was unlike any other. She attended boarding schools throughout Asia and, at 18, returned to the United States alone with just $100 in her pocket. She went onto earn her juris doctorate from the Ohio State University College of Law and at the age of 34 became the first woman elected as a judge on the Franklin County Common Pleas Court in 1988.

“She earned her nickname, The Velvet Hammer, a reflection of her ability to be firm and decisive in sentencing while treating everyone who came before her with dignity and respect,” said Chief Justice Kennedy.

Then in 1996, Justice Stratton reached new heights in her career when appointed as a justice on the Ohio Supreme Court. She credits her parents for many of her accomplishments and the ability to pave the path for other women.

“My parents made me believe I could be anything I wanted to be, except president, because there’s still a debate as to whether you have to be born on American soil or not,” she joked.

Retired Justice Stratton was honored for her service and contributions to courts nationwide with a portrait painted by artist Frank Morris.

Her compassion for people shined through in her work at the Court and beyond. She led the way for adoption reform, shaped mental health and veterans treatment courts, and advocated for the visually impaired.

“Justice Stratton also believes that the courts, in partnership with the mental health system, can affect positive change in the lives of many defendants whose mental illness has led to criminal activity,” said Chief Justice Kennedy.

Justice Stratton formed the Court’s Advisory Committee on Mental Illness & the Courts, which is composed of mental health and criminal justice professionals, as well as law enforcement officers, who are dedicated to mental health initiatives in the court system.

Terry Russell, retired director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), spoke to the valuable contributions made by Justice Stratton on mental health issues.

“She believed that with proper treatment, these individuals could lead productive lives. Thanks to Justice Stratton’s vision, advocacy, and leadership, thousands upon thousands of Ohioans now live fruitful and fulfilled lives,” said Russell, retired director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

Justice Stratton extended that same sensitivity to military veterans involved in the court system.

“I want to thank you for your tireless passion and your relentless advocacy for our nation’s patriots who have served,” said Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr., Ohio adjutant general. “The coalitions that you’ve built and the initiatives that you set in motion will impact Ohio veterans for more years than we can ever imagine.”

When presented with the opportunity to have a portrait dedicated to her life’s work, Justice Stratton was at first resistant, but her family was adamant that there is a greater meaning behind the ceremony. Her youngest son, Tyler Stratton, explained that the portrait is a reminder to everyone who passes it to do what is right in the world, not what it is easy. Further, he said it is up to those able to look out for those who cannot protect themselves.

“For she did that. She created entire committees and cabinets that didn't exist before to fill those exact needs. Not just one time either, but over and over again,” he said. “That's her true gift. The gift of organization and to bring people together, getting them to come to the table and listen to each other. She did this for decades, not for political agendas, for good press, or to get reelected, but because it was right, and she had the power to do it and help.”