FEMA Partners with Disaster Recovery Coalition of America to Enhance Emergency Management Missions

WASHINGTON – FEMA and the Disaster Recovery Coalition of America (DRCA) signed a memorandum of agreement on Tuesday, Jan. 14 that will enhance both organizations’ ability to carry out their emergency management missions.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell signed the agreement with DRCA’s Chairman Pete Gaynor, formalizing the partnership.

“Disaster response and recovery takes all of us – every level of government, faith-based and non-profit organizations, and the private sector,” said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. “FEMA is proud to partner with DRCA and work together to better support disaster survivors and build more resilient communities.”

"Disaster recovery is a collective effort," said Pete Gaynor, Chairman of DRCA and former FEMA Administrator. "This agreement formalizes our partnership with FEMA, enabling DRCA’s member organizations to contribute more effectively to the nation’s disaster preparedness and recovery initiatives."

The agreement describes the ways in which FEMA and DRCA will cooperate to carry out their respective responsibilities regarding emergency declaration communications, disaster mitigation, disaster preparedness, operational readiness, response and recovery operations in the event of a disaster or emergency under the Stafford Act. This cooperation will help people and communities prepare for and recover from disasters.

DRCA is a nonprofit trade association representing the top contractors, emergency management experts and industry leaders from over 15 industries. DRCA mobilizes and guides a national network of America’s foremost private sector organizations specializing in resilience, disaster response, recovery and mitigation. DRCA empowers its members to develop and implement cutting-edge strategies, operational frameworks and crisis management tools that reduce disaster risks and vulnerabilities, supporting local, state and national partners in achieving sustainable and equitable disaster recovery outcomes.

FEMA partners with a number of organizations like the DRCA to ensure recovery efforts encompass the whole community—which includes the private enterprise—to help people before, during and after disasters.