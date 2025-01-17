Mercer County, W.Va., residents have three weeks to apply for FEMA disaster assistance

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – If you suffered damage or losses from the Sept. 25-28, 2024, remnants of Tropical Storm Helene, you have three weeks left to register with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for federal disaster assistance. The deadline to register is Friday, Feb. 7, 2025.

Individual disaster assistance money for homeowners and renters are available to eligible residents of Mercer County.

Here is how to register:

Visit your nearest Disaster Recovery Center. Get the latest disaster recovery center information by calling 800-621-3362 or going online to www.fema.gov/drc. The Mercer County Disaster Recovery Center location and hours are as follows:



Princeton Disaster Recovery Center Lifeline Princeton Church of God 250 Oakvale Road Princeton, WV 24740 Hours of operation: Monday to Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CLOSED Saturday, Jan. 18 OPEN Monday, Jan. 20 Closed Sundays

FEMA disaster assistance does not have to be repaid. FEMA assistance is nontaxable and will not affect eligibility for Social Security, Medicaid or other federal benefits.

You should register even if you have insurance. FEMA cannot duplicate insurance payments, but if you have losses insurance doesn’t cover, you may receive help from FEMA after your insurance claims are settled.

To fully cover your losses, you may also need a low-interest federal disaster loan to offset losses from physical damage. The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) provides these loans, not just for eligible small businesses, but also for renters, homeowners and private nonprofits to cover uncompensated real or personal property losses. The deadline to apply for an SBA physical damage loan is the same as for FEMA assistance, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. There is no fee to apply for a loan and you do not have to accept one even if it is offered.

For more information about SBA loans, call SBA’s Disaster Assistance Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955, email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov or visit http://www.sba.gov/disaster. TTY users can call 800-877-8339.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4851 and www.facebook.com/FEMA.