CBP Announces Global Entry Partnership with Australia

WASHINGTON – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced today that Australia is now an official Global Entry partner country, marking a significant step in strengthening travel and security collaboration between the two nations, and making Australia one of 19 partner countries whose citizens can apply for Global Entry membership.

“With over 1 million travelers entering the United States each day, this agreement reflects our shared commitment to safe and efficient travel for both of our countries,” said Pete Flores, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Commissioner. “This partnership with Australia will enhance the speed and accuracy of the arrival process, while protecting national security at the same time.”

Global Entry partnerships enhance security and promote bilateral trade, tourism, and cultural exchange by allowing pre-vetted, low-risk Australian citizens expedited customs and immigration processing upon arrival to the United States. Australian Global Entry applicants will undergo rigorous and recurring vetting by both the U.S. and Australian authorities, including an in-person interview before initial enrollment. To maintain low-risk traveler status, Global Entry members must not violate any of the program’s terms and conditions. Doing so will result in appropriate enforcement action and termination of the traveler’s membership privileges.

Australia is processing Global Entry applications in a two phased approach, with a limited number of applications for Phase One. Phase Two will allow all Australian citizens to apply for Global Entry. Applications for Phase One is now open, and an Australian Department of Home Affairs Global Entry program webpage has more information on the program.

Global Entry is one of CBP’s four Trusted Traveler Programs, with millions of travelers benefiting from its expedited entry services every year. The program also provides access to TSA PreCheck® for eligible members, offering quicker security screening for domestic travelers at participating U.S. airports.

Additional Global Entry partner countries include Argentina, Bahrain, Brazil, Colombia, Croatia, the Dominican Republic, Germany, Japan, India, Mexico, the Netherlands, Panama, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

Approved members have the option of using the Global Entry Mobile App to digitally confirm their Global Entry membership and arrival to the U.S., further streamlining and expediting the entry process.