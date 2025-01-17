U.S. Border Patrol agents stop narcotics smuggling attempt along I-5

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. — U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to San Diego Sector intercepted another major narcotic smuggling attempt on Interstate 5 on January 10th.

At approximately 10:30 a.m., agents stopped a suspicious vehicle near the Basilone Road exit. A Border Patrol K-9 unit was called to assist with the inspection, which resulted in a positive alert. A search revealed multiple concealed packages in natural voids within the vehicle.

Agents transported the vehicle and its occupant to a nearby Border Patrol station and later removed 22 cellophane-wrapped packages containing methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl. The total weight of the drugs was 11.1 pounds of methamphetamine, 5.1 pounds of heroin, and 34.4 pounds of fentanyl with an estimated street value exceeding $297,000.

U.S. Border Patrol agents discover and seize a mixed load of illicit narcotics after a K-9 team alerted to a suspicious vehicle along Interstate 5.

The driver and the drugs were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration and the vehicle was seized by U.S. Border Patrol.

“Border security is national security, and the interdiction of these narcotics is a testament to our commitment to protecting America,” said San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Patricia McGurk-Daniel. “I am proud of the work the men and women of San Diego Sector do every day as they serve our country with dedication and vigilance.”

In Fiscal Year 2024, agents in San Diego Sector seized 2,862 pounds of cocaine, 4,276 pounds of methamphetamine, 67 pounds of heroin, and 782 pounds of fentanyl.