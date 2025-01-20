Fireline Sprinkler of Appleton, WI, expands operations into Southeastern U.S.

Fireline Sprinkler, LLC opening new location in North Charleston, SC

APPLETON, WI, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fireline Sprinkler, LLC, an entity of Sentinel Safety & Security, LLC., announces the opening of its newest location in North Charleston, SC at 3215 Fortune Drive, #109, North Charleston, SC 29418. This location will serve the needs of the customers in the Southeastern states of the U.S., including but not limited to North and South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Virginia, Tennessee, Louisiana, and Alabama. This full-service location includes sprinkler system design, installation, and service/inspection. It also includes a full team of highly experienced personnel and expertise in special hazard systems.Per Jason Nenonen, President of Fireline Sprinkler, LLC "We are excited to expand our presence with the opening of our new office in North Charleston, South Carolina. This location represents our commitment to providing top-notch fire protection services to the growing communities in the Southeast part of the United States. Our team is dedicated to ensuring the safety and security of local businesses and residents with the latest fire protection technologies and solutions. We look forward to building strong relationships and contributing to the safety of the Southeast for years to come."According to Industrial Information Resources (IIR), they are tracking $12.7 billion worth of industrial projects under construction in Virginia with the data center segment seeing nearly half of that spending. In addition, South Carolina has a large amount of activity driven by large automotive and EV batteries, refrigerated warehousing and semiconductor manufacturing.About Fireline Sprinkler, LLC and Sentinel Safety & Security Group, LLCHeadquartered in Appleton, Wisconsin, Fireline Sprinkler, LLC., has been designing, fabricating, and installing/servicing quality fire protection systems since 1993 with additional locations in Whitehall, WI., Taylor, WI., and Minneapolis, MN. Fireline serves many construction project types including big-box retail, hospitality, multi-family residential, industrial, warehousing, cold storage, and others.Sentinel Safety & Security Group, LLC, is the holding company for several leading providers of fire protection services across the United States including Fireline Sprinkler, LLC., Integrity Fire Protection and Olympic West Fire Protection, LLC. Together these three companies have over one hundred years in fire protection design, fabrication, installation, service/inspection, and employ over 500 team members across all locations. Sentinel’s companies ranked #4 in Engineering News-Record’s top 20 firms in fire protection and sprinklers in 2021, 2022 and 2023. “Your Life Safety is our Life’s Work.”To learn more about Fireline Sprinkler or Sentinel Safety & Security Group, please visit us at www.firelinesprinkler.com or www.s3safetygroup.com

