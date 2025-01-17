Submit Release
News Search

There were 129 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,243 in the last 365 days.

Chairman Comer Announces Subcommittee Chairs for the 119th Congress

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today announced subcommittee chairs for the 119th Congress:

  • Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation – Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.)
  • Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs – Rep. Eric Burlison (R-Mo.)
  • Subcommittee on Government Operations – Rep. Pete Sessions (R-Texas)
  • Subcommittee on Health Care and Financial Services – Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-Wis.)
  • Subcommittee on the Military and Foreign Affairs Rep. William Timmons (R-S.C.)
  • Subcommittee on Federal Law Enforcement – Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.)
  • Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency – Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.)

“We have a fantastic leadership team at the House Oversight Committee who will lead our efforts to identify and prevent waste, fraud, abuse, and mismanagement in the federal government and hold the federal bureaucracy accountable to the American people. We look forward to working with President Trump to deliver on his mandate to make the federal government more efficient, effective, and transparent,” said Chairman James Comer.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Chairman Comer Announces Subcommittee Chairs for the 119th Congress

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more