Chairman Comer Announces Subcommittee Chairs for the 119th Congress

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today announced subcommittee chairs for the 119th Congress: Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation – Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.)

Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs – Rep. Eric Burlison (R-Mo.)

Subcommittee on Government Operations – Rep. Pete Sessions (R-Texas)

Subcommittee on Health Care and Financial Services – Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-Wis.)

Subcommittee on the Military and Foreign Affairs – Rep. William Timmons (R-S.C.)

Subcommittee on Federal Law Enforcement – Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.)

Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency – Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) “We have a fantastic leadership team at the House Oversight Committee who will lead our efforts to identify and prevent waste, fraud, abuse, and mismanagement in the federal government and hold the federal bureaucracy accountable to the American people. We look forward to working with President Trump to deliver on his mandate to make the federal government more efficient, effective, and transparent,” said Chairman James Comer.

