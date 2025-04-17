Comer, Burlison Investigate Biden-Era Abuses of Endangered Species Act and Impact on Energy Costs

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) and Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs Chairman Eric Burlison (R-Mo.) are examining the Biden Administration’s abuse of the Endangered Species Act (ESA) and its impact on energy costs. In a letter to the National Marine Fisheries Service (NOAA Fisheries) Acting Assistant Administrator Emily Menashes, the lawmakers request a briefing on the agency’s compliance with President Trump’s National Energy Emergency declaration as part of the Committee’s larger investigation into the Biden Administration’s detrimental energy policies.

“The Endangered Species Act (ESA) requires NOAA Fisheries to consult the Secretary of Commerce on whether a species should be listed as endangered or otherwise. Environmentalist groups abused the ESA and regulations promulgated under its authority by filing a litany of lawsuits to create regulatory delays on infrastructure projects they oppose and to influence NOAA Fisheries’ decisions,” wrote the lawmakers. “Under the Biden Administration, NOAA Fisheries tailored ESA policies to conform with these groups’ demands.”

The Biden Administration raised the bar for delisting a species from endangered status and sought to designate more habitats as critical habitats, even when endangered species living in those habitats are no longer found in those locations. By doing so, the Biden Administration prioritized the interests of environmental groups over the needs of local communities. The environmental groups exploited the ESA to stifle development and delay necessary energy infrastructure projects. In some cases, the actions of a few radical environmentalists have resulted in tens of millions of dollars in costs that must be borne by local communities. In other cases, environmental groups have used the ESA to delay oil leases in the Gulf of America, drastically curtail the amount of water available to farmers in Agriculture, and trample on the rights of ranchers across the west. To end this abuse, President Trump is prioritizing American energy independence and demanding reform of the ESA.

“President Trump’s National Energy Emergency declaration mandates the ESA Committee convene and identify ‘obstacles to domestic energy infrastructure specifically when deriving from implementation of the ESA’ or other relevant laws. ESA Committee members will propose regulatory reforms, consider species listings, and improve the interagency consultation process,” continued the lawmakers. “Importantly, this process is intended to give impacted states and local communities a voice in deciding whether a federal action is in the interest of the public and its national or regional significance. To help inform the Committee’s understanding of NOAA Fisheries role in addressing energy costs, we request a staff-level briefing regarding efforts to comply with President Trump’s declaration of a National Energy Emergency as soon as possible.”

Read the letter to NOAA Fisheries here.