Comer Calls on Incoming Attorney General to Hold James Biden Accountable for Lying to Congress About Joe Biden’s Involvement in Corrupt Influence Peddling Schemes

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) is encouraging the incoming Department of Justice (DOJ) to hold President Joe Biden’s brother, James Biden, accountable for lying to Congress about Joe Biden’s involvement in the Bidens’ corrupt influence peddling schemes that enriched the Biden family. In a letter to incoming Attorney General Pam Bondi, Chairman Comer requests the DOJ to prosecute James Biden for lying to Congress to protect President Biden.

“On December 1, 2024, President Joseph R. Biden Jr. issued a written statement announcing ‘A Full and Unconditional Pardon’ for his son, Robert Hunter Biden,” wrote Chairman Comer. “However, I write to remind incoming Department of Justice leadership of Hunter Biden’s main accomplice in his influence peddling schemes (aside from Joe Biden himself), whom the House Committees on Oversight, the Judiciary, and Ways and Means (the Committees) previously identified to Attorney General Merrick Garland as having misled Congress regarding Joe Biden’s participation in his family’s influence peddling and deserving of prosecution under federal law: James Biden, the President’s younger brother.”

In June 2024, Chairman James Comer, along with House Committee on the Judiciary Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), and House Committee on Ways and Means Jason Smith (R-Mo.), sent criminal referrals to the Department of Justice recommending Hunter and James Biden be charged with making false statements to Congress about Joe Biden’s knowledge of and role in his family’s influence peddling schemes. During James Biden’s transcribed interview, he stated that Joe Biden did not meet with Tony Bobulinski, a business associate of James and Hunter Biden, in 2017 while pursuing a deal with a Chinese entity, CEFC China Energy. His statements were contradicted not only by Mr. Bobulinski, but Hunter Biden. Mr. Bobulinski also produced text messages that establish the events leading up to and immediately following his meeting with Joe Biden on May 2, 2017.

“Though President Biden’s saccharine (and wholly ironic) rantings of political persecution and weaponized prosecution of Hunter Biden are specious, they are inapplicable to the non-prosecution of his brother, James Biden, who has lied to the United States Congress and has faced no accountability to date,” continued Chairman Comer, “I write to encourage the Department under your leadership to hold James Biden accountable for lying to Congress to protect his brother, the soon-to-be-former President Biden. No one should be above the law, regardless of his last name.”

