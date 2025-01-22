Locally and Veteran-Owned Headwaters Hospice and Palliative Care Expands Healthcare Offerings for Montana Communities

Headwaters Hospice and Palliative Care

Where Local Values and Veteran Leadership Meet Quality Healthcare

The people at Headwaters have a heart the size of Montana” — Patient Family Member

HELENA, MT, MT, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In just one year since receiving the prestigious CHAP Accreditation, Headwaters Hospice and Palliative Care has become a cornerstone of compassionate care in the Helena Valley, Montana. Founded with a mission to provide high-quality, locally-rooted hospice services, the company has seen tremendous success thanks to the overwhelming support and positive feedback from the community.

“The people at Headwaters have a heart the size of Montana,” shared one family member, echoing the sentiments of many who have entrusted their loved ones to the care of the Headwaters team. Another family member remarked, “Everyone is very caring and compassionate about the people they serve. The crew at Headwaters provides exceptional care for my mom. I appreciate that they go above and beyond to make her feel comfortable.”

The CEO, Jamie LeProwse, mentions that the biggest driver in Headwater’s success is that everything thing the company does is based on Core Values; Compassion, Accountability, Respect, and Excellence, or C.A.R.E. for short. This makes sure that our team members are aligned, our patients are cared for, and the community feels their needs being met.

Building on this success, Headwaters Hospice and Palliative Care is proud to announce its expansion into the Butte/Silver Bow County area, bringing its renowned services to even more Montanans. In addition to hospice care, the company will begin offering palliative care services in 2025. These services will not only provide an alternative provider for Helena but will also be the only in-home palliative care option available in Butte. This expansion is a testament to Headwaters’ unwavering commitment to meeting the needs of the community with compassion and excellence.

Headwaters Hospice and Palliative Care is locally and veteran-owned, embodying the values of service, accountability, and respect. The company’s dedication to its patients and their families continues to drive its growth and success, creating a meaningful impact on the lives of those they serve.

Locations:

• Helena Office: 2625 Winne Avenue A1, Helena, MT. 59601

• Butte Office: 2055 Harrison Avenue, Butte, MT. 59701

For more information, please contact Headwaters Hospice and Palliative Care through any of the channels listed above. We look forward to continuing to serve the people of Montana with the care they deserve.

