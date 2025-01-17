Rediscover Austin Stone's True Crime Trilogy, 'Missing, Murder Suspected' from the 1970s

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The timeless allure of true crime stories takes center stage in the newly released Missing, Murder Suspected : A True Crime Trilogy, authored by the late Austin Stone and edited posthumously by Edmund J.A. (Ed) Stone. This compelling anthology, originally penned in the early 1970s, sheds light on three real-life murder cases that shocked audiences during their time.Austin Stone, an acclaimed English author and playwright, carefully reconstructs the stories behind these historical crimes, going into the human emotions, societal pressures, and fateful decisions that led to tragedy. Austin's narrative style brings the victims and perpetrators to life, offering readers the facts and psychological exploration of the lives linked in each case.The trilogy includes:Love and Hate Among the Chickens – A gripping account of betrayal and murder on a poultry farm in rural England.A House of Horror – An investigation into a sinister home where unspeakable acts were committed.Four Sacks for a Shroud – A chilling tale of a shocking discovery and the grim reality of human desperation.Ed Stone, the author's son, recounts the painstaking process of resurrecting these unpublished manuscripts after decades. He describes his father's dedication to portraying these infamous cases authentically, relying on historical records and personal interviews to ensure accuracy. As such, this book serves as a tribute to Austin Stone's legacy and an insightful examination of human behavior under extreme circumstances.First published in 2017, this edition invites readers into a world where true crime meets literary artistry, creating a suspenseful, thought-provoking journey. With its careful attention to historical detail and empathetic storytelling, Missing, Murder Suspected appeals to true crime enthusiasts and lovers of classic British mystery literature alike.Missing, Murder Suspected is now available at leading online bookstores in print and digital formats.About the AuthorAustin Stone (1900–1979) was a prolific English author and playwright known for his crime novels and radio plays, often inspired by real events. His notable works include Murders in the Mortuary (1936), Blood Stays Red (1949), and numerous BBC radio dramas. After retiring from fiction in the 1950s, he worked in engineering while continuing to write occasional newspaper articles. His son, Ed Stone, revived Austin's literary contributions by editing and publishing his final works.

