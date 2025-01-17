Attorney General Bonta Joins Multistate Coalition Urging Congress to Preserve Inflation Reduction Act

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta joined a coalition of 17 attorneys general in urging Congress to safeguard the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), critical legislation that provides historic investments across the nation. The coalition sent a letter to congressional leaders emphasizing the important benefits the IRA brings to the nation’s economy, energy resources, and infrastructure. In 2022, Congress came together to pass the IRA, and since then, the law has delivered significant benefits nationwide through tax credits, incentives, and grant programs. The law strengthens domestic energy security, reduces energy costs, diversifies our domestic energy resources, rebuilds our domestic manufacturing economy, bolsters and modernizes critical infrastructure, and creates well-paying jobs while simultaneously reducing harmful pollution.

“The IRA is not just an investment in our economy, it is an investment in the future of our nation. From creating good-paying jobs to strengthening energy security, this transformative law tackles some of the most pressing issues of our time while lowering costs for Americans across this country,” said Attorney General Bonta. “Repealing the IRA would be a grave mistake for our nation, and we urge Congress to preserve this landmark legislation, which has already and will continue to deliver substantial benefits to American families, workers and businesses.”

The IRA has brought billions of dollars of private funding to communities that have long prided themselves on energy production and manufacturing. Estimates suggest that in the first two years of the IRA’s tax credits, private investments in clean energy, transportation, and infrastructure have exceeded public investment five- to six-fold. In the letter, the coalition explains that the IRA’s work is not done. Many of the law’s important benefits will accrue in future years, and the programs all work together. Repealing any one of the law’s incentives would undermine domestic energy security, infrastructure development, and economic progress. The coalition thus urges Congress to preserve the legislation in its entirety in its upcoming budget negotiations.

Attorney General Bonta is joined by the attorneys general of Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Wisconsin.

A copy of the letter can be found here.