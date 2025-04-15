We Hear You: Amid Growing Social Security Disruption Concerns, Attorney General Bonta Launches New Complaint Page

Encourages Californians impacted by Social Security disruptions to submit complaints

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Bonta today announced the launch of a new webpage to allow Californians to report any disruptions they’ve experienced to their Social Security benefits.

“Your social security benefits should not be impacted by President Trump and Elon Musk’s cuts to federal funding and programs,” said Attorney General Bonta. “If you experience any disruptions to your social security benefits, I want to know. Please report any disruptions to my office using the form found at oag.ca.gov/socialsecurity.”

Within the last months, chaotic changes and disruptions within the Social Security Administration have caused issues for people trying to access their benefits, including reported website outages, difficulty accessing online accounts, and potential delays in benefits. These issues are largely attributed to changes including a cut to 12% of the Social Security workforce, potential gutting of its phone services, and the closure of field offices. The California Department of Justice is committed to protecting Californians from unlawful actions by the Trump Administration which should not impede access to federal entitlement programs — including social security benefits.

While the California Department of Justice does not represent individuals, this information is vital to ascertaining the impact of federal actions on California and aiding with any potential future action by the state. To file a complaint with the California Department of Justice, please visit here.

People experiencing disruptions to their Social Security benefits or difficulty reaching the Social Security Administration should also contact their Congressional representatives, who may be able to assist.

· Find your House Representative

· Connect with Senator Alex Padilla

· Connect with Senator Adam Schiff

Local legal aid programs may also be able to help. For more information about legal aid resources in your community, please refer to lawhelpca.org.

You may also submit a complaint directly to the Social Security Administration at or call 1-800-772-1213 to discuss your issue. To report social security fraud, please contact the Social Security Office of the Inspector General.

If you wish to contact the Trump Administration directly, you may do so here.