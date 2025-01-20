Google Search Trends Indicate an Alarming Health Concern: The Rise of Kratom Extracts

Google Search trends reveal a sharp increase in queries about synthetic kratom, raising concerns about public safety.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Live Another Day , a trusted resource in substance use treatment and recovery, is sounding the alarm about the emergence of Google search terms related to synthetic kratom products marketed under brand names such as “Press'd” and “Blues.” These products pose a significant public health risk, equating them in potency and addiction potential to opioids like fentanyl, roxycodone, and oxycodone.Synthetic kratom extracts contain unnaturally high levels of 7-hydroxymitragynine (7OH), an alkaloid that is naturally present in kratom leaves in only trace amounts (<0.01mg). By synthetically isolating and enhancing 7OH, manufacturers have created pills that deliver doses ranging from 14-30mg. This potency renders the synthetic extracts 14-18 times stronger than morphine, making them extremely addictive and dangerous."In-depth analysis of trending searches in Google Trends and SEO/Search Analytics tool, Ahrefs , revealed that search terms related to kratom extracts, 7OH, and 7-hydroxymitragynine have skyrocketed over the last 6 months," said Mike Smith, Founder and CEO at LiveAnotherDay.org. "Specifically, queries for 7OH have increased by over 3000% over the last 12 months. Additionally, related searches reveal that people are curious about the effects of 7OH, and its connection to kratom overdoses."A Dangerous Trend in Accessibility:The marketing of synthetic kratom under innocuous-sounding brands like “Press'd” and “Blues” makes it dangerously accessible, especially to individuals who may be seeking an alternative to prescription opioids or traditional kratom. These products blur the line between natural supplements and synthetic opioids, creating confusion and increasing the risk of misuse.The Need for Regulation and Awareness:Live Another Day urges regulatory bodies to take swift action to address the production and sale of synthetic kratom products. Additionally, the organization calls for increased public education to help consumers identify and avoid these dangerous substances."Our mission is to save lives by raising awareness and providing resources for those affected by substance use disorders," added Mike. "Anyone who thinks kratom isn't dangerous or addictive is sorely mistaken. We encourage anyone who is struggling with addiction or concerned about these substances to seek help immediately."Resources for Those in NeedLive Another Day provides comprehensive resources, including a national treatment center directory and educational materials, to individuals and families affected by substance use. For more information, visit https://liveanotherday.org/ About Live Another DayLive Another Day is a resource hub dedicated to supporting individuals in their recovery from substance abuse and mental illness. Live Another Day provides curated lists of top-rated treatment providers and culturally competent resources, ensuring inclusive support for diverse communities. Their services include assistance for drug and alcohol misuse, co-occurring disorders, and specialized resources for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) communities.

