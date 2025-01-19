South Florida Wildlife Center to Build New Wildlife Hospital in Southwest Ranches

South Florida Wildlife Center announces plans for a new 8.25-acre wildlife hospital in Southwest Ranches to enhance rescue, rehab, and education efforts.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The South Florida Wildlife Center (SFWC) is excited to announce a transformative collaboration with the Town of Southwest Ranches and the Broward County School Board to secure an 8.25-acre parcel of land for the construction of a new state-of-the-art wildlife hospital. Their support represents a united commitment to saving Broward County’s diverse and vulnerable wildlife for generations to come.The new wildlife hospital will enhance SFWC’s capacity to rescue, rehabilitate, and release injured and orphaned animals while providing education to the community about peaceful coexistence with South Florida’s wild neighbors. With advanced medical facilities, expanded rehabilitation areas, and innovative public education spaces, the hospital will be a cornerstone for wildlife conservation in the region. The project will significantly expand SFWC’s ability to provide educational opportunities to Broward County schools, and to continue assisting wildlife and residents in the Tri-county area.“For more than 56 years the South Florida Wildlife Center has rescued, rehabilitated, released and protected South Florida’s wildlife in Fort Lauderdale” said Alessandra Medri, Executive Director of the SFWC. “This is a pivotal moment for our organization. We are deeply grateful to the Town of Southwest Ranches and the Broward County School Board for their extraordinary support in helping us to develop a new facility and wildlife hospital and make this vision a reality. Their collaboration demonstrates an extraordinary commitment to our continuing mission to safeguard our wildlife and educate the public of its importance.”Key Features of the New Wildlife Hospital:- Expanded Medical and Rehabilitation Services- Community Education Center- Sustainable InfrastructureFor more information about the new hospital and how to support this initiative visit https://www.southfloridawildlifecenter.org About South Florida Wildlife CenterSince 1969, the South Florida Wildlife Center has treated and rehabilitated thousands of injured and orphaned wildlife animals in the tri-county area. The Center is the highest-volume wildlife hospital in Florida, admitting between 8,000-10,000 animals each year. Our mission is to rescue, rehabilitate, and release injured and orphaned wildlife in South Florida and to educate the public about wildlife and the importance of peaceful coexistence with our wild neighbors.

