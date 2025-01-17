Amanda Faber selected for district magistrate judge position in McPherson ...

TOPEKA—The 9th Judicial District Nominating Commission has selected Amanda Faber to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy in McPherson County.



Faber’s position will be effective on her swearing-in. She was previously a district magistrate judge in McPherson county.



The 9th Judicial District is composed of Harvey and McPherson counties.



District magistrate judge appointment process



The commission selects who is appointed to fill the district magistrate judge vacancy.



Kansas law requires that a district magistrate judge be:

a resident of McPherson County at the time of taking office and while holding office;

a graduate of a high school, a secondary school, or the equivalent; and

either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination given by the Supreme Court to become certified within 18 months.



Term of office



After serving one year in office, the new magistrate judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.



Nominating commission



The 9th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Melissa Standridge as the nonvoting chair; Brian Bina, Ann Elliott, David O’Dell, and Glen Snell, McPherson; Thomas Adrian, Jana Mckinney, John Robb, and George “Chip” Westfall, Newton.