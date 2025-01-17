Natural Resources Careers Camp Applications Accepted Now for Summer 2025

January 17, 2025

Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo

Mid-Atlantic region high school students interested in camping, fishing, hunting, tree-planting, and other outdoor activities have an exciting opportunity to join the Natural Resources Careers Camp (NRCC) in Garrett County this summer. A collaboration of the Maryland Forestry Foundation, Allegany College of Maryland, and the Maryland Forest Service, this week-long co-ed program is designed for high school students seeking to explore career paths and college opportunities in the realm of natural resources.

The program takes place Sunday, July 20 to Saturday, July 26 at the Hickory Environmental Education Center in Accident, Maryland. Participants will learn what natural resources career options are available, get hands-on experience with professionals at the Department of Natural Resources and other organizations, and hear seven regional colleges and universities discuss their natural resources degree programs designed for entry into the field.

Subjects to be covered include forestry (including urban forestry), wildlife, fisheries, wildland fire, park management, conservation law enforcement police, GPS, Geographic Information Systems (GIS), and other areas of natural resources. Hands-on work will include joining a stream survey, touring a sawmill, planting a tree, and learning to climb a tree with proper gear.

The program offers students opportunities to meet others from various areas in Maryland with the same interest in protecting and conserving natural resources. Campers are put in small groups of 6 to 7. Each group is paired with a counselor from Allegany College of Maryland’s Forest Technology program.

More information, including tuition and fees, is available on the NRCC website; Maryland students may be eligible to have some costs covered. Only 42 spots are available, so students should apply now to the Maryland Forestry Foundation.