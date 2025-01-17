Gov. Lee Issues Official Call Ahead of Special Legislative Session

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee issued the special session proclamation ahead of the convening of the Tennessee General Assembly on January 27. Gov. Lee and legislative leadership’s priorities include passing the Education Freedom Act and addressing recovery needs for Hurricane Helene, as well as future natural disasters. The session will also address public safety measures regarding illegal immigration, as the incoming Trump administration has called on states to prepare for policy implementation. Joint statement from Gov. Lee, Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, House Speaker Cameron Sexton, Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson, and House Majority Leader William Lamberth: “We believe the state has a responsibility to act quickly on issues that matter most to Tennesseans, and there is widespread support in the General Assembly and across Tennessee for a special session on the most pressing legislative priorities: the unified Education Freedom Act and a comprehensive relief package for Hurricane Helene and other disaster recovery efforts. The majority of Tennesseans, regardless of political affiliation, have made it clear that they support empowering parents with school choice, and the best thing we can do for Tennessee students is deliver choices and public school resources without delay. Additionally, Hurricane Helene was an unprecedented disaster across rural, at-risk, and distressed communities that cannot shoulder the local cost share of federal relief funds on their own. The state has an opportunity and obligation to partner with these impacted counties and develop innovative solutions for natural disasters going forward. Finally, the American people elected President Trump with a mandate to enforce immigration laws and protect our communities, and Tennessee must have the resources ready to support the Administration on Day One.” ###